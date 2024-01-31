In 2024, supply chains will continue to face diverse challenges, spanning cyber threats, climate shifts, inflationary pressures, sustainability imperatives, and geopolitical disruptions. The ability to weather these shocks and swiftly adapt will define the resilience needed for the survival and growth of many brands, retailers, third-party logistics (3PL), and fourth-party logistics (4PL) providers.
Within this year's 2024 Supply Chain Predictions report, our focus centers on three fundamental pillars. We aim to empower brands, retailers, and logistics partners with insights to drive cost effiency, enhance productivity, and pave the path to operational success in the following areas:
