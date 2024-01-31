Synergy’s Technology Innovation Takes Center Stage at Manifest ’24

Synergy Logistics, a leader in warehouse technology solutions, is set to showcase its award-winning software at Manifest ’24, held at Caesars Forum in Las Vegas from February 5th to 7th.

Recognized as a leading innovator in warehouse management technology, Synergy Logistics will be offering demonstrations of its innovative solutions in Booth #1504.

Synergy’s cloud-based SnapFulfil Warehouse Management System (WMS) is the "Official Warehouse Management System" of Manifest 2024. SnapFulfil is differentiated in the sector because of its robust WMS functionality that can be changed or modified in minutes without custom code. With flexibility as its core strength, SnapFulfil boasts quick and easy implementation, swiftly adapting to evolving fulfillment demands, thereby enhancing overall warehouse efficiency.

Another highlight is Synergy's latest breakthrough and award-winning technology – SnapControl. This unique Multi-Agent Orchestration (MAO) platform offers a device-agnostic, unified approach to automation.

SnapControl seamlessly orchestrates all warehouse devices and robots in real time, making it applicable for both greenfield (new) and brownfield (existing) mixed portfolios of devices, systems, and automation.

Manifest ’24 attendees are also invited to join Chief Product & Delivery Officer, Smitha Raphael, for an exclusive panel discussion on Wednesday, February 7th at 10:55 am [Pacific Time] in Room 214-216. The session – Shaping the Ideal Customer Journey with the Right Tools, Adaptable Tech, and Strategic Partnerships – addresses the synchronized fusion of cost-effective robotic distribution centers, top-tier WMS solutions, and rapid urban last-mile delivery services in today's ever challenging fulfillment landscape.

In addition to the panel discussion, Synergy Logistics will offer insightful 30-minute demonstrations of the SnapFulfil WMS at Booth #1504. Attendees can choose from sessions on Tuesday, February 6th at 11am and 2pm [Pacific Time], or Wednesday, February 7th at 2 pm.