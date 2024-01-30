French 3PL Staci Group rebrands U.S. holdings as Staci Americas

The French multichannel fulfillment service provider Staci Group has consolidated its U.S. operations under a new name following its 2023 acquisition of Amware Fulfillment, a Georgia-based supply chain company.

Known as Staci Americas, the division combines Staci U.S. and Amware to create a group of 18 warehouses covering three million square feet of space across the U.S. and a team of more than 700 employees in e-commerce and retail logistics, digital solutions, robotics, and AI. The business unit is set to surpass revenues of $250 million in 2024, with additional growth planned as the company eyes further expansion both within the U.S. and internationally, Staci Americas said in a release.

The U.S. arm is part of Staci’s global fulfillment network, which includes a total of more than 80 facilities across the U.S., Europe, and Asia.

Following the launch, Harry Drajpuch will be stepping down from the position of CEO Staci Americas, formerly Amware Logistics, effective February 7. In a statement, the company said that Drajpuch has served as CEO for the past 9 years. Under his leadership, the company achieved top-line revenue growth of 5x; opened seven new facilities; tripled the number of employees; implemented robotic, drone, voice picking, and other cutting-edge technology, as well as transformed service levels from two-day to same-day processing.

In his place, Chad Warzecha and Johanna Pudda have been named managing directors of Staci Americas. Warzecha will serve as Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Pudda as Chief Transformation Officer (CTO).

“The success of Staci over the years comes from its expertise in finding the ideal partner to grow across new territories while capitalizing on the ‘savoir faire’ of both organizations,” Staci Group CEO Thomas Mortier said in a release. “The merging of Amware and Staci US is a natural evolution of two like-minded companies to create a strong worldwide integrated 3PL footprint with a powerful value proposition. It will give growing brands a seamless multichannel fulfillment solution across the United States, Europe, and Asia.”