TTI Streamlines Processes with AutoStore and Swisslog SynQ

TTI's successful integration of an AutoStore system with Swisslog's SynQ software has significantly increased storage capacity and streamlined processes. Choosing Swisslog based on positive experiences within its family of companies, TTI was well-prepared for market shifts. Swisslog's robust SynQ software allows for precise control over robot-assisted processes, accommodating TTI's high SKU counts with tested scalability up to eight million SKUs. This strategic collaboration positions TTI for sustained growth, ensuring operational efficiency and an enhanced customer experience in the ever-evolving landscape of warehouse automation.
