TTI Streamlines Processes with AutoStore and Swisslog SynQ

TTI implemented an AutoStore system with Swisslog’s SynQ software that has increased storage capacity, streamlined processes and will enable continued growth without compromising the customer experience.

Swisslog: TTI Streamlines Processes with AutoStore and Swisslog SynQ
January 30, 2024
No Comments

TTI's successful integration of an AutoStore system with Swisslog's SynQ software has significantly increased storage capacity and streamlined processes. Choosing Swisslog based on positive experiences within its family of companies, TTI was well-prepared for market shifts. Swisslog's robust SynQ software allows for precise control over robot-assisted processes, accommodating TTI's high SKU counts with tested scalability up to eight million SKUs. This strategic collaboration positions TTI for sustained growth, ensuring operational efficiency and an enhanced customer experience in the ever-evolving landscape of warehouse automation.

Download now

Material Handling Order Fulfillment & Packing Order Picking, Fulfillment & Delivery
    You must login or register in order to post a comment.

    Copyright ©2024. All Rights ReservedDesign, CMS, Hosting & Web Development :: ePublishing