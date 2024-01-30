REWE Optimizes Fresh Food Distribution and Tackles Labor Shortages with Automation from Cimcorp

GRIMSBY, Ontario—Jan. 30, 2024—Cimcorp, a pioneer of intralogistics automation specialized in fresh food handling and tire-handling solutions, has partnered with REWE Group, one of Germany’s leading food retail companies, to automate the fulfillment of fresh produce at REWE’s logistics center located in Oranienburg, about 31 miles north of Berlin. With Cimcorp's solution and expertise, REWE can ensure on-time-in-full deliveries to its markets, overcome labor shortages, improve workplace safety, and support sustainable supply chain operations. Additionally, Cimcorp will provide 24/7 customer support for high availability of the automated system.

Within the Oranienburg facility, Cimcorp’s intralogistics automation provides reliable order picking for fresh products, such as fruit and vegetables, stored in plastic crates. The solution secures fast and efficient deliveries of fresh produce without picking errors or delays, even in times of increasing labor challenges. Moreover, Cimcorp’s automation eliminates the physical strain that comes with handling heavy items day-in-day-out in manual warehouse operations. The order picking solution takes care of the heavy lifting, leading to a safer and more productive work environment for REWE’s logistics employees.

“Fruit and vegetables are an extremely important commodity group for REWE customers—but characterized by heavy physical labor in the warehouses, which makes it difficult to recruit personnel,” said Lars Sibel, Director SCM and Logistics at Rewe Markt GmbH. “Cimcorp offers a unique solution to automate fruit and vegetable picking and alleviate physical labor for warehouse workers and thereby ensure the reliable delivery of fruit and vegetables to stores also in the future.”

Notably, sustainability is a fundamental element of REWE Group’s business strategy, and the retailer is aware of its responsibilities and committed to sustainable activities. As a pioneering innovator in the field of automation that has successfully accelerated the intralogistics of customers around the world, Cimcorp is committed to achieving high quality standards while minimizing environmental impact. Cimcorp’s order picking solution will help REWE’s supply chain and intralogistics become greener and more sustainable through:

● Energy efficient robotic equipment

● Rapid handling that minimizes food waste

● Optimized truck loading that reduces emissions

● Compatibility with reusable plastic crates

● Maintenance services to extend the lifetime of the system

“In addition to increased productivity and efficiency, Cimcorp’s fresh food solution offers a variety of other benefits, such as high levels of hygiene and fuller trucks,” explained Riku Puska, Sales Manager, W&D Industry Sales for Cimcorp Group. “The open-floor design with no racking leads to easier cleaning and maintenance. Optimized truck loading results in less traffic and consequently reduces environmental impact.”

For more information about Cimcorp’s automated fresh food solutions, visit https://cimcorp.com.

About REWE

With sales of 28.4 billion euros (2022), more than 160,000 employees and over 3,800 REWE stores, REWE Markt GmbH is one of Germany’s leading food retail companies. REWE stores are run as subsidiaries or by independent REWE retailers.

The cooperatively organized REWE Group is one of the leading trade and tourism groups in Germany and Europe. In 2022, the company generated a total external turnover of around 84.8 billion euros. Founded in 1927, the REWE Group has more than 384,000 employees and operates in 21 European countries.

About Cimcorp

Cimcorp Group has been simplifying material flows since 1975. We improve our customers’ profitability by offering unique solutions for automation. Our reliable robotic systems run with easy-to-use software, optimized for intralogistics, and our lifetime services secure our customers’ success in business. As a global system integrator, we make it possible for our customers – who work mainly in grocery retail and the tire industry – to succeed in their market, today and tomorrow. With a worldwide network of offices and partners – and as a member of Murata Machinery Ltd., one of the world's largest logistics automation suppliers – Cimcorp offers local support globally. For more information, visit www.cimcorp.com.