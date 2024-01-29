Logistics Industry Vets Launch Ground-Level Fraud Protection Tool “QuikSkope”

Cherry Hill, NJ – QuikSkope, a fraud protection tool securing the chain of custody for brokers, carriers, and shippers, officially emerged from stealth mode today. Unlike other supply chain visibility tools, QuikSkope is uniquely designed to provide real-time, load-level verification and security protocols to combat fraud and criminal activity at the ground level. Using geofencing and photo verification, QuikSkope allows shippers and brokers to confirm that a driver associated with the carrier hired is physically on-site at the pickup location before a pickup number is released.

In addition to QuikSkope’s verification process, if fraud is detected or verification fails, QuikSkope will not release the pickup number and customers will be notified via email. The customer then can see the photo provided and intervene by manually approving the pickup number release or calling the carrier and notifying them they need to be replaced for failure to verify their identity. Bad actors will be reported and documented in real-time with QuikSkope making their findings available to those pursuing criminals and con artists.

“With over 75 years of experience between our team in the logistics industry, we’ve all experienced first-hand the devastating financial results of freight fraud and the snowball effect it can have on relationships between carriers and brokers,” said Michael Fullam, QuikSkope Founder. “Our goal with QuikSkope was to make it as simple as possible for drivers to navigate the verification process and for brokers and shippers to respond. Clicking a text message link and uploading a quick photo encourages compliance by eliminating the need to download and employ yet another application and ultimately secures the full chain of custody.”

As the logistics landscape undergoes transformational shifts, freight fraud has spread across the supply chain as new technology has made it easier for double-brokering to thrive. A DAT Freight and Analytics study found that 16% of carriers reported being double-brokered in 2022. Which according to the Transportation Intermediaries Association, accounts for about $800 million in losses each year for brokers, carriers, shippers, and consumers.

Many of today’s supply chain verification tools are focused on vetting carriers before they are hired to verify that their identities are correct and they have the proper authority to operate. QuikSkope’s goal is not to replace that process, but to add another layer of security at the individual load level to ensure the carrier and driver hired are the ones that are executing the load, reducing double brokering. The carrier can trust that the load is coming from a broker who will pay them. The broker will know that the carrier and driver hired, are the ones picking up the load. The shipper or warehouse can trust that the driver is verified and ready to load before they physically check-in.

QuikSkope allows shippers and brokers to expand their carrier base efficiently and cost-effectively while minimizing the risk of fraud with the click of a link. It requires minimal implementation efforts and investments. QuikSkope offers the flexibility of deployment on a per-load basis or through a subscription plan.

About QuikSkope

