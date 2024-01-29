Maersk names van der Steene as regional president for North America

Integrated logistics company A.P. Moller – Maersk has appointed a new regional president for North America, tapping Charles van der Steene to begin the position on February 1, charged with bringing predictability and stability to customers’ supply chains.

Van der Steene joined Maersk in 2011, previously leading the firm’s commercial organization in North America, and most recently heading up its global commercial excellence and transformation organization. He replaces Narin Phol, who has served in the role of regional president of North America since 2019, and will now move into the role of chief product officer for logistics & services, based in Copenhagen.

“Charles has a proven track record and enjoys great respect among our North American customers and within the Maersk organization as a natural collaborator and leader,” A.P. Moller – Maersk CEO Vincent Clerc said in a release. “North America is our number one market, and Charles takes helm of a very well-run organization. The steady hand he brings to the role is well suited to guide the regional organization as it delivers integrated global logistics to the customers we serve.”