The Logistics Matters podcast: Melanie Nuce-Hilton of GS1 US on 2D barcode benefits | Season 5 Episode 4

We talk about the benefits and use cases for the newer 2D types of barcodes. Plus: The latest on autonomous trucks; freight markets remain sluggish.

January 26, 2024
About this week's guest
Melanie Nuce-Hilton

Melanie Nuce-Hilton is senior vice president, innovation and partnerships, at GS1 US. In that role, she leads a team that investigates new technologies, partnerships, and business opportunities to increase the relevance and reach of GS1 standards. Drawing on her background in retail technology, Nuce-Hilton oversees the exploration of collaboration opportunities to help businesses leverage emerging technologies, including the internet of things (IoT), blockchain, artificial intelligence (AI), and computer vision, to address multiple business process challenges, such as autonomous retail and the circular economy.




Articles and resources mentioned in this episode:


Transportation Technology Trucking Regulation/Government Less-than-Truckload Autonomous Trucks Bar Codes Supply Chain Strategy
KEYWORDS GS 1 US International Brotherhood of Teamsters (IBT) Kodiak Robotics Ryder System Inc. SMC3 Teamsters United
