The Logistics Matters podcast: Melanie Nuce-Hilton of GS1 US on 2D barcode benefits | Season 5 Episode 4

Melanie Nuce-Hilton is senior vice president, innovation and partnerships, at GS1 US. In that role, she leads a team that investigates new technologies, partnerships, and business opportunities to increase the relevance and reach of GS1 standards. Drawing on her background in retail technology, Nuce-Hilton oversees the exploration of collaboration opportunities to help businesses leverage emerging technologies, including the internet of things (IoT), blockchain, artificial intelligence (AI), and computer vision, to address multiple business process challenges, such as autonomous retail and the circular economy.
