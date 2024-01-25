DACHSER Americas strengthens its trucking division with a new Department Head

DACHSER has appointed Carrie Leon as Department Head Trucking Americas. In her new role, she will be focusing on the further development of the domestic product in the United States, on the development of transborder trucking to and from the United States as well as on international trucking in the Americas region.

Carrie Leon joins DACHSER with a wealth of experience in domestic and international road transport. Having spent over 20 years in the logistics industry, she has also gained profound experience in branch management. She joins DACHSER from Hellmann Worldwide Logistics, where she worked as Regional Director for ground transportation as well as for the road and rail product. Next to other successful positions in her career, she has spent a total of 12 years at Panalpina, both in Charlotte, North Carolina, and Miami, Florida.

In her new role, Carrie Leon will focus on further developing the existing trucking product in the Americas region. Next to domestic trucking in the United States, the development of international trucking, especially between the United States and Mexico, will be in her field of attention. Leon is based in Charlotte, North Carolina, where DACHSER is present with an own branch. In her new role, she reports directly to Ralph Riehl, Managing Director Air & Sea Logistics Americas at DACHSER.

“With Carrie Leon, DACHSER Americas will benefit from an experienced logistics expert. While we have been offering successful trucking services in the region for years, her appointment will extend our trucking footprint and our capabilities in this field even further,” says Ralph Riehl. “Next to our offerings in air and sea freight as well as Contract Logistics, trucking is a major pillar of our service portfolio in the region.”

Carrie Leon takes over from Thorsten Schoenwetter, Director Logistics Product for DACHSER USA. Schoenwetter, who joined DACHSER in 2007, has been overseeing the domestic product in the United States for the past 9 years. In the future, he will focus exclusively on the further development of Contract Logistics, which has been developing with continuous success under his control.

About DACHSER Air & Sea Logistics Americas: With the foundation of a first office in New York in 1974, DACHSER has been present in the Americas for 50 years. With own subsidiaries in the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile and Peru, the network of own branches in the region spans across six countries. As of 2022, around 700 employees in 26 locations generated a net revenue of around USD 536 million.