Logistics community remembers “true leader” Cliff Lynch

Professionals from across the logistics world are sharing fond memories of Cliff Lynch, the consummate supply chain professional and team player who died in December at the age of 87.

A friend and mentor to uncounted colleagues during his 66 years in the business, Lynch made a career out of building others up so that they could achieve their goals, according to an announcement by the Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals (CSCMP).

A native of Memphis, Tennessee, Lynch earned his degree in logistics at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, where he juggled his classroom studies with moonlighting as a cameraman at ABC affiliate WATE. He later earned an MBA from the University of Chicago while working full time.

Lynch joined Quaker Oats in 1958 and quickly progressed through the ranks, concluding his 29-year tenure there as vice president of logistics. He then moved over to the third-party logistics side as president of Trammell Crow Distribution and later served in leadership roles at Southern States Distribution, Continental Traffic Services, and, finally, his own consulting firm.

Along the way, Lynch shared his hard-earned wisdom by serving on the board of directors and as president of CSCMP, as chairman of the Practitioner Council of the Interstate Commerce Commission, and as an adjunct professor of supply chain management at the University of Memphis. Over the years, he received numerous accolades and awards for innovation, leadership, and service to the profession, including Syracuse University’s prestigious Salzberg Medallion and CSCMP’s Distinguished Service Award (DSA). He was honored as a Distinguished Alumnus by the University of Tennessee Department of Marketing and Transportation and named a DC Velocity Rainmaker in 2016.

In a statement, CSCMP CEO Mark Baxa said, “Cliff served as a true leader for what CSCMP always will be—the place for supply chain professionals to learn, grow, and make a real difference. Cliff cared deeply about our association, and most importantly, the people who are the essence of CSCMP.”

Lynch also wrote widely, including frequent contributions to this magazine and our sister publication, CSCMP’s Supply Chain Quarterly (now Supply Chain Xchange.) Readers will remember his annual “Logistician’s Letter to Santa” and his popular “Fast Lane” column, which ran from 2003 to 2018. and concluded with his moving farewell posting, titled “The time has come.”

“Cliff’s business acumen was without compare,” said Mitch Mac Donald, group editorial director emeritus of DC Velocity and Supply Chain Xchange, who met Lynch in 1989 and counts him among his most cherished industry mentors and friends. “He was fully committed to lifelong learning, staying engaged in the industry, and keeping current on all things logistics and supply chain. On the more personal side, there are legions of supply chain leaders whom Cliff welcomed to the profession with his trademark charm, warmth, and caring. … He was, without question, both the ultimate gentleman and a true pioneer of the supply chain discipline.”

Lynch’s family asks that in lieu of flowers, friends and colleagues consider a donation to the Maui Strong Fund or the charity Oasis Appliance in his memory.