Descartes MacroPoint Announces Top Carriers Worldwide for First Half of 2024

ATLANTA, Georgia and LONDON, United Kingdom, January 23, 2024 -- Descartes Systems Group, the global leader in uniting logistics-intensive businesses in commerce, announced the top carriers worldwide using its Descartes MacroPoint™ real-time freight visibility solution to deliver exceptional tracking compliance and on-time performance across a substantial volume of freight. Carriers were selected based on the successful integration of Descartes MacroPoint with their transportation management or telematics systems and achieving a level of tracking compliance and volume among the top 1% of Descartes’ carrier network during the second half of 2023.

“With the help of Descartes MacroPoint, we can comply with strict industry regulations, reach new levels of tracking compliance with our carrier partners, and provide our customers with superior transparency and customer service. Descartes MacroPoint is a critical tool in our proactive work to identify efficiencies in tracking compliance to put our customers at EASE,” said Scott McDowell, VP of Operations at Ease Logistics.

Descartes MacroPoint, a multimodal supply chain visibility platform, enables shippers, freight brokers, and third-party logistics companies (3PLs) to gain enhanced visibility into their freight operations and shipments. This platform promotes effective supply chain control and management by providing efficient, high-quality tracking data that enhances communication and decision-making. Utilizing Descartes MacroPoint, companies can boost customer service, augment distribution efficiency, foster collaboration among customers, suppliers, and carriers, and reduce disruptions and late delivery penalties. For more details, visit www.macropoint.com and follow Descartes MacroPoint on LinkedIn.

Andrew Wimer, Director of Operations at Descartes, stated, “High tracking performance by carriers helps to improve communication, visibility and adaptability throughout transportation processes. We recognize the significant contribution of carriers who persistently execute shipments and share visibility data from their fleet to meet shipper needs for real-time freight status information. Our Descartes Top Carrier program proudly acknowledges carriers who maintain consistent standards of customer service and operational excellence, facilitated by Descartes MacroPoint.”

The Top Descartes MacroPoint Carriers for the first half of 2024 can be found here.

