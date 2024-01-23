PalletTrader Named a 2023 Top Tech Startup

SOUTH PLAINFIELD, NJ -- January 23, 2024 — PalletTrader, the supply chain industry’s first collaborative eCommerce marketplace for online sourcing, buying, selling and delivery of white wood pallets, has been named by Food Logistics magazine as one of 2023’s Top Tech Startups in the supply chain and logistics space.

The recognition came from an annual survey of logistics technology startups conducted by Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive magazines in which they evaluate dozens of new technology providers that have entered the supply chain market.

PalletTrader was launched in October 2022 and over its first year of operation has onboarded the largest online consortium of pallet buyers and sellers in the industry. It brings the simplicity, convenience and efficiency of common eCommerce technology to a multi-billion-dollar addressable U.S. market with over 500 million “white wood” pallets in circulation among thousands of retail and consumer product (CPG) businesses, pallet producers, recyclers and distributors.

“We are honored to receive this award from a recognized industry leader like Food Logistics,” said John Vaccaro, president of Bettaway Supply Chain Services, which built and launched PalletTrader as a neutral, independent platform to help streamline and automate the process of buying and selling pallets.

“The marketplace is built, it is gaining wider adoption every day and is being recognized for the value it brings to the pallet community,” Vaccaro added. “We are committed to continuing PalletTrader’s development and this quarter we will be launching a number of user enhancements, including new guest purchase features and other functional updates reflecting feedback from the platform’s users.”



According to the magazine, AI-powered automation retains its top spot from a majority of the winners (46% vs. last year’s 35%), with AI, smart data capture and real-time transportation management trailing behind (41%, 33% and 29%, respectively). Winners range in revenue from $1 million to $20 million-plus, with startups beginning operation as early as 2000.



“Many of today's startups are poised to disrupt the supply chain space. Whether it's raising money to improve sustainability, visibility and food safety or empowering companies to enhance the last mile, these startups are putting innovation at the forefront,” said Marina Mayer, editor-in-chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive. “The future of the supply chain industry is now. And now is the time to shine a spotlight on these startups' initiatives and their success.”



