Kawasaki Heavy Industries Selects Movement by project44™ To Transform Its Global Supply Chain

TOKYO, Jan. 23, 2024 -- project44, the leading supply chain visibility platform, today announced that Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., a technology corporate group with over a century of experience manufacturing products spanning land, sea and air, chose Movement by project44™ as its supply chain visibility solution. On its strategic digital transformation journey, Kawasaki Heavy Industries selected Movement based on the needs of its subsidiary, Kawasaki Motors, Ltd., and its Robot Business Division, which required a solution to build a better data infrastructure with the most comprehensive, accurate supply chain visibility data in order for Kawasaki to improve regional supply chain operations.



Kawasaki Motors has a global supply chain network of manufacturing facilities across Japan, Asia, the Americas and Europe, and delivers finished products to customers globally. In need of a robust solution to provide visibility for tens of thousands of container shipments per year, Kawasaki outlined selection criteria that included the ability to access real-time data from multiple carriers and maximize multimodal visibility across geographical regions and rail and ocean modes in a centralized way. Additionally, Kawasaki needed a solution that could integrate with its logistics systems via APIs, track shipments based on the NVOCC’s House Bill of Lading and provide strong customer support worldwide. Kawasaki deployed Movement to build a better supply chain for Kawasaki Motors and its Robot Business Division as the first step to transform the company’s global supply chain across divisions.

“Lack of centralized data management capabilities is a significant challenge that hinders timely execution of operations in response to container movement. The supply chain disruptions businesses experienced during the pandemic underscored the importance of comprehensive, real-time visibility data,” said Mr. Shinichi Fujii, Senior Staff Officer, Logistics Department, Corporate Solution Group Planning Division at Kawasaki Motors, Ltd. “project44’s Ocean Visibility and Rail Visibility solutions will streamline our manual process of container tracking. This enables us to execute operations in a timely manner and detect an issue in our supply chain more quickly. We are confident the project44 platform will provide the data-driven insight we need to optimize productivity of our supply chain with more accurate predicted lead times.”

“In our initiative, we first aim to streamline resources and improve efficiency and operational precision by implementing project44 as a data infrastructure,” continued Mr. Fujii. “Next, we will move forward with the integration between project44 and our internal systems and continue operational innovation backed up by project44’s platform. This will drive collaboration among our group companies globally and lead us to achieve logistics transformation – and furthermore, increase the value we provide to customers.”

“It’s an honor to partner with an industry leader like Kawasaki,” said Mr. Yuji Kuwahara, project44's General Manager and VP of Sales in Japan. “Movement by project44 incorporates the world’s most complete transportation dataset, providing visibility across any mode and region in one place, which is ideal for global logistics operations. The platform’s AI features extend its capabilities beyond visibility, with workflow automation to streamline operations and deep insights to accelerate supply chain velocity.”

Since opening its Tokyo office in 2022, project44 has experienced major growth in the region, expanding its presence in Japan by forming partnerships with several global manufacturers and brands.



About project44

project44 is on a mission to make supply chains work. Movement by project44, the only high-velocity supply chain platform, enables shippers, LSPs and carriers across the globe to reduce costs, optimize operations, deliver an exceptional customer experience and drive greater resiliency and sustainability. Having built the industry’s largest and most connected ecosystem, project44 provides visibility into over 1 billion shipments annually for over 1,300 of the world's leading brands within manufacturing, automotive, retail, life sciences, food & beverage, CPG, and oil, chemical & gas.

project44’s commitment to excellence was recognized across organizations and awards including being named the Leader in the 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant and as the “Customer's Choice” in Gartner’s Voice of the Customer report, an eleven-time leader on G2's Supply Chain Visibility Grid, Google Cloud Partner of the Year, and SAP Pinnacle Award winner. project44 is headquartered in Chicago with a diverse team spanning 23 global offices including Austin, Amsterdam, Kraków, Paris, São Paulo, Shanghai and Tokyo. Learn more at project44.com.