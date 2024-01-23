Beckhoff Powers Adaptive Automation with New C6675 IPC

The C6675 control cabinet Industrial PC (IPC) from Beckhoff supports growing requirements for adaptive manufacturing, machine learning (ML) and other transformational applications. Building on proven Beckhoff technologies, the new IPC meets these demands through its robust ATX motherboard and high-performance GPU cards.

With properties typical of an industrial server, the C6675 consolidates numerous complex automation tasks previously handled by separate controllers into one high-powered device. The new control cabinet IPC is equipped with components of the highest performance class based on latest-generation Intel® Celeron®, Pentium® or Core™ i3/i5/i7 platforms on an ATX motherboard designed and assembled by Beckhoff.

By leveraging the rugged housing, heat dissipation and power supply tech from the C6670 series, the new controller enables the use of additional high-performance graphics cards, among other benefits. This makes it possible to implement even computationally intensive ML or machine vision applications in industrial environments.

The C6675 offers numerous available expansion slots, including two PCIe-x1, two PCIe-x4, one PCIe-x16 and two PCI for full-length plug-in cards with a total of up to 300 W power. Two removable SSD or hard disk frames, in conjunction with the on-board RAID controller, form a RAID-1 system with two mirrored hard disks or SSDs. This ensures high data security, so hard disks or SSDs can easily be replaced during operation.