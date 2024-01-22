Dorner Appoints New Business Development Manager

HARTLAND, Wis., (January 22, 2024) — Dorner has hired Dave Giffels as Business Development Manager. Giffels will be working with the sales team to grow Dorner’s industrial and automation conveyor business into new markets and customer bases.

Giffels joins Dorner after spending most of his career in automation sales, including 12 years with Bosch selling palletized conveyor systems. His experience spans across the material handling industry to include work with manufacturers, integrators, channel partners, and customers.

“Dorner has a long, distinguished history and has developed a reputation as a company that knows how to make conveyor systems the right way,” Giffels said. “I look forward to getting to work with this well-established brand on the manufacturer side again and get out into the field with customers and salespeople.”

One of the first initiatives Giffels will be working on is incorporating a solutions-based sales approach in which salespeople will work with customers and channel partners to understand their operations before making recommendations based on each user’s specific goals.

Giffels can be contacted at dave.giffels@dorner.com.

Connect with Dorner on Facebook at www.facebook.com/dornerconveyors

Follow Dorner on Twitter at www.twitter.com/dornerconveyors

Subscribe to Dorner on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/user/DornerConveyors

Follow Dorner on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/dorner-mfg-corp

###

Hartland, Wisconsin-based Dorner is a world leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of high-quality conveyors and related equipment. Since 1966, companies from around the world have turned to Dorner conveyors for improved efficiency and productivity. For more information about products or company news, visit Dorner’s Web site at www.dornerconveyors.com or call 1-800-397-8664.