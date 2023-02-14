Add Precision to E-Commerce Applications with the New DCMove Belted Conveyor from Dorner

HARTLAND, Wis., (February 14, 2023) — A painted steel frame for added durability makes the new DCMove Belted Conveyor ideal for material handling applications, such as e-commerce, logistics, packaging, palletizing, among others.

The DCMove Belted conveyor offers a streamlined approach to conveyance, which is something many material handling applications call for in their equipment. Helping achieve that goal is the conveyor’s paint steel frame, which includes the right amount of strength and agility for material handling applications. The conveyor comes standard with many features and performance specifications of Dorner’s heavy-duty platforms, including a wide load capacity range and a motor mounted inside the tails to reduce the conveyor’s footprint within a larger material handling system and aide integration within a larger material handling system.

The DCMove Belted fits accuracy demanding application such as labelers, printers, side transfer sortation, and restricted spaces in addition to packaging, e-commerce, logistics and general material handling. Unique to this new release is the availability of the plug and play iDrive v2 configurations. It allows customers to select the best control methods for their application ranging from a ready to run conveyor to a flexible control great for integration with PLCs via a variety of communication protocols including Ethernet. This is all done with the 24VDC brushless motors and controllers technology standard to the market.

Features and benefits of Dorner’s new DCMove Belted Conveyor include:

• 24-volt DC brushless gearmotor and controller technology

• Widths from 10” to 48” in 2” increments

• Lengths from 2’ to 40’ end drive, and 4’ to 99’ for center drive

• 3” diameter rollers with 1-1/4” nose bar option to handle smaller packages

• Loads up to 400 lbs end drive, and 1,000 lbs for center drive

• Speeds up to 600 ft/min.

• Available in flat and cleated end drive belt, flat center drive belt, and flat iDrive v2belt models

For more information on Dorner’s new DCMove Belted Conveyor, visit www.dornerconveyors.com.

Connect with Dorner on Facebook at www.facebook.com/dornerconveyors

Follow Dorner on Twitter at www.twitter.com/dornerconveyors

Subscribe to Dorner on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/user/DornerConveyors

Follow Dorner on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/dorner-mfg-corp

###

Hartland, Wisconsin-based Dorner is a world leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of high-quality conveyors and related equipment. Since 1966, companies from around the world have turned to Dorner conveyors for improved efficiency and productivity. For more information about products or company news, visit Dorner’s Web site at www.dornerconveyors.com or call 1-800-397-8664.