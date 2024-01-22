German industrial truck manufacturer Hubtex acquires forklift importer DSH

The U.S. material handling equipment reseller Design Storage & Handling (DSH) has been renamed Hubtex North America, after being acquired by the German forklift manufacturer Hubtex Maschinenbau GmbH, the firm said today.

Fulda, Germany-based Hubtex said it has integrated DSH fully into its organizational structure, and the new division “will now take charge of cultivating the German company’s most important non-European market.”

The combination comes after DSH sold Hubtex Group’s products in the North and Central American markets for over 30 years. The lift truck manufacturer has now acquired all shares in the general importer and will be looking after its North American customers under its own name in the future.

“We’re still the partner you can trust for transporting long, heavy, and bulky loads,” said Alexander Baumann, who was named to head up operations in North and Central America. “But now we’re expanding this expertise beyond the confines of the steel industry, taking in the building materials trade and the lumber and automotive industries as well – which our products are the perfect fit for.”

Other areas of focus will include expanding automated intralogistics solutions in the U.S. and forging new links in the aerospace industry, he said. Hubtex has also opened a new West Coast depot in California to complement its existing major branches in Ohio and Virginia.

In addition, Hubtex North America plans to introduce a training program at its sites in Brookville, Ohio, and Fulda, Germany, in a bid to tackle the current shortage of skilled workers head on, the company said.