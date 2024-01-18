Interact Analysis: most Western warehouse automation vendors fail in the Chinese market

The majority of Western warehouse automation vendors that have entered the Chinese market haven’t been successful, and that trend is related to four basic reasons, according to a report from the consulting firm Interact Analysis.

By the numbers, between 2018 and 2022, the share of China’s warehouse automation revenues generated by non-domestic system integrators declined from 40% to 19%. One of the main reasons for that result is that international vendors often don’t have a detailed and nuanced understanding of the market structure and the factors driving its growth, Interact Analysis’ senior analyst Irene Zhang said in the release.

Digging into that overall assessment reveals four specific conditions, the report said:

International warehouse automation vendors are often far more costly than local domestic vendors

Industry Definitions: In many cases, the Chinese warehouse automation market uses different terminology for equipment and solutions.

Government Subsidies: Many domestic vendors make use of lucrative government subsidies. However, as we’ll discuss later in the insight, these subsidies aren’t restricted to domestic vendors.

The shift towards mobile automation: While many international warehouse automation vendors focus on fixed automation, we’re seeing far greater demand for mobile automation solutions, which are often supplied by domestic vendors.

Western warehouse automation vendors also need to better understand the factors driving the growth of the Chinese market, the report said. In most developed countries, the growth of warehouse automation is primarily driven by two key factors: rising labor costs and the expanding e-commerce market. This is partially true for China, although while labor costs in China have seen an increase in recent years, abundant labor supply in the Chinese market has offset that impact.

Based on research involving 68 warehouse automation suppliers in China and 50 automation end customers, the report found four key factors driving the development of warehouse automation in China: