Report: Game mechanics drive worker engagement

Friendly competition in the warehouse can help boost morale and motivate workers, according to a market study from distribution center technology company Lucas Systems, released this week.

The study examined how workers feel about game mechanics such as workplace competitions, rewards, teamwork, and leaderboards. Nearly 84% of workers polled said they were more likely to stay with a company that develops such workplace competitions around their daily tasks, prompting Lucas Systems’ leaders to note that “employees who play together, stay together.”

“Workers like gamifying their work; they embrace the benefits gamified teamwork could bring; and they are eager to participate if it means earning company recognition or prizes, such as company merchandise,” the company said in a statement announcing the results of the survey, which polled 750 on-floor warehouse workers in the United States and the United Kingdom.

“The results point to new and innovative ways for managers to attract and keep warehouse workers,” Lucas Systems Chief People Officer Bud Leeper said in the statement. “Employee engagement comes from good relationships, recognition, satisfaction of achievement, and having some fun—all which can be enhanced through workforce gamification.”

The study found that 98% of workers, regardless of their age, have some experience with game mechanics at work, and that 94% already participate in games in their personal lives. The study also found that:

Workers embrace competing as a team, as it puts less pressure on individual performance. Top motivations include strengthening the team (57%), the opportunity to engage with more co-workers (55%), and learning from teammates (53%).

Eighty-eight percent of workers said they are comfortable with day-to-day performance measures being shown to other employees. Baby Boomers are generally lowest in comfort level but are still more than 80% favorable.

There is strong acceptance of game mechanics, regardless of generation. Among non-supervisor warehouse workers, Gen Z are the most enthusiastic about workplace competitions. An overwhelming 90% said they would “definitely participate” for a 10% cash bonus or lower incentive, dwarfing the already enthusiastic 77% of Gen X workers who say the same.

“Warehouse operators can turn repetitive day-to-day tasks into more fun, but that should be done thoughtfully and with the worker at the center,” Leeper also said. “It’s a trust exercise between workers and management. Workers must trust they will benefit from participating.”

The study was conducted by Wakefield Research and is the third in Lucas Systems’ “Voice of the Warehouse Worker” series, which examines worker fears, expectations, and perceptions about their daily jobs.