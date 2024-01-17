Private equity firm TPG acquires risk management software firm Sayari

2015 tech startup integrates global corporate and supply chain data to reveal risks

January 17, 2024
Ben Ames
The private equity firm TPG Growth has acquired a controlling interest in the supply chain risk intelligence provider Sayari for $228 million, saying the new backing will accelerate Sayari’s global expansion and support the launch of a new supply chain illumination platform leveraging “responsible AI” to extract deeper insights from supply chain data.

Following that “strategic majority investment,” Sayari’s current founders, employees, and existing investors will continue to retain a significant stake in the company.

The deal is the latest supply chain investment by TPG, which had previously held stakes in the supply chain software firm Llamasoft, logistics visibility platform vendor project44, and third party logistics provider (3PL) Transplace.

Founded in 2015, the Sayari platform integrates global corporate and supply chain data to reveal risk insights for investigations, analytics, and supply chain risk management. Users include global regulators, law enforcement, and national security agencies, as well as over 100 of the world's largest public and private companies, Washington, DC-based Sayari said. 

“As the global business landscape continues to evolve, companies are facing an increasingly complex set of risks and are being held accountable for the counterparties with which they partner,” Mike Zappert, partner at TPG, said in a release. “Sayari sits at the intersection of these trends. Through its unique data assets built over many years, Sayari’s platform drives greater insights into emerging threats and gives organizations more power to protect the people, businesses, and nations they serve.”

 

 

 

    Ben Ames has spent 20 years as a journalist since starting out as a daily newspaper reporter in Pennsylvania in 1995. From 1999 forward, he has focused on business and technology reporting for a number of trade journals, beginning when he joined Design News and Modern Materials Handling magazines. Ames is author of the trail guide "Hiking Massachusetts" and is a graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism.

