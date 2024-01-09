Supply chain software vendor Optilogic acquires Insight Inc.

Optilogic chief executive Hicks was previously founder and CEO of Llamasoft.

optilogic Rectangle-10-1.jpeg
January 9, 2024
Ben Ames
No Comments

Supply chain design software vendor Optilogic today said it has acquired fellow software firm Insight Inc., a provider of supply chain optimization technology.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed. But Ann Arbor, Michigan-based Optilogic raised $13 million in funding in 2023, and said it would use the new backing to expand go-to-market programs in consumer goods, retail, logistics, manufacturing, and distribution industries, and to further development of its Cosmic Frog supply chain design platform. The company says that software can help any enterprise with a physical supply chain get full visibility into the cost, service, and risk of different supply chain design scenarios.

Before founding Optilogic, the firm’s CEO Don Hicks was co-founder and CEO of Llamasoft, a supply chain software firm that sold off a majority stake to the private equity firm TPG Capital in 2017. Llamasoft was then acquired outright for $1.5 billion by Coupa Software in 2020. 

"We have the greatest respect for what the Insight team has accomplished and delivered over many years; they changed the industry for the better—permanently," Hicks said in a release. "We are honored to have been selected to carry Insight's legacy forward and serve their long-standing customers; we take the responsibility very seriously."

Founded in 1978, Manassas, Virginia-based Insight says it offers solutions for strategic supply chain design, network optimization, strategic sourcing/outsourcing, risk management, sustainability, mergers and acquisitions, optimal production plans and schedules, profit maximization, transportation procurement and operations, and facility operations analysis.


 

 

 

 

Supply Chain IT
KEYWORDS Optilogic
    Benames
    Ben Ames has spent 20 years as a journalist since starting out as a daily newspaper reporter in Pennsylvania in 1995. From 1999 forward, he has focused on business and technology reporting for a number of trade journals, beginning when he joined Design News and Modern Materials Handling magazines. Ames is author of the trail guide "Hiking Massachusetts" and is a graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism.

    Recent Articles by Ben Ames

    Amazon installs its first onsite electrolyzer to make clean forklift fuel

    NRF: Retailers chip away at online return rate, but fraud continues to grow

    You must login or register in order to post a comment.

    Copyright ©2024. All Rights ReservedDesign, CMS, Hosting & Web Development :: ePublishing