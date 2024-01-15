NRF: FedEx reinforces e-commerce solutions tools for merchants

Platform could optimize order fulfillment and product returns as FedEx strengthens ties to shippers in shadow of Amazon

January 15, 2024
DC Velocity Staff
Parcel delivery giant FedEx Corp. is rolling out a digital platform to support “end-to-end e-commerce solutions” for businesses of all sizes, saying its new “fdx” tool will help companies to grow demand, increase conversion, optimize fulfillment, and streamline returns.

“Through fdx, we will enhance our longstanding relationships with merchants of all sizes to help them optimize and grow their businesses through digital intelligence,” FedEx President and CEO Raj Subramaniam said today in remarks at the National Retail Federation (NRF)’s annual trade show in New York. 

The announcement comes just two months after numbers revealed that e-commerce giant Amazon had surpassed incumbent parcel leaders FedEx and UPS Inc. in the amount of packages it delivered to U.S. homes in 2022. While analysts pointed out that Amazon competes more against other retailers than against for-hire parcel carriers, the change still marks a milestone, and FedEx’ technology update may help it to strengthen relationships with its shipper customers.

Currently available only in a private preview mode for select users, the platform is scheduled to launch in Fall 2024. At that time, it will add two new digital capabilities to help merchants, the company said:

• Optimize order fulfillment. Fdx will integrate real-time FedEx network insights into order management systems (OMS) to help uncover optimal shipping routes and speeds for more efficient, cost-effective deliveries.

• Create a custom post-purchase experience. Fdx will match brand standards from order tracking to returns, providing transparency with delivery dates and accurate shipment updates. 

Those new capabilities will join existing capabilities that FedEx says it already offers:

• Grow consumer demand by connecting with high-value customers through the ShopRunner member network

• Increase conversion by sharing estimated delivery dates and time window updates throughout the shopping experience – on product pages, in cart, and at checkout.

• Improve visibility and control of shipments to near real time accuracy to make informed decisions and manage risk through FedEx Surround

• Understand carbon emissions impacts by accessing detailed data through FedEx Sustainability Insights

• Streamline returns by configuring and managing digital front-end return experiences, data exchange, and physical transportation for returns in one platform.

 

 

 

 

