Avnet Creates M.2 High-Speed I/O Add-On Module for ZUBoard 1CG Development Board

PHOENIX – January 11, 2024 – The latest Add-On Module for the ZUBoard 1CG from Avnet (Nasdaq: AVT), called M.2 HSIO, will enable design engineers to apply additional features such as high-speed storage, high-performance compute power, and wireless connectivity to their designs. These features add-on a PC-like user experience to the ZUBoard 1CG, adding gigabytes of solid-state storage, WiFi and Bluetooth connectivity or even the ability to accelerate intensive AI applications.

The Avnet ZUBoard 1CG features the AMD Zynq UltraScale ZU1CG device – the smallest, lowest power, and most cost-optimized member of the Zynq UltraScale+ family. It is ideal for miniaturized, compute-intensive edge applications in industrial and healthcare systems, embedded vision cameras, AV-over-IP 4k and 8k-ready streaming, hand-held test equipment, and medical applications.

“This new M.2 Add-On module brings essential features to the ZUBoard 1CG and will allow designers to add more features that benefit AI, IoT and edge computing applications,” said Jim Beneke, vice president of Advanced Applications Group, Avnet. “This module adds to the high-speed I/O (HSIO) ecosystem of add-on boards for Avnet’s ZUBoard 1CG which also includes the DualCam and DP-eMMC modules.”

The M.2 Add-On Module allows for engineering ease-of-use, while creating high-performance and cost-effective design solutions. Readily available off-the-shelf M.2 form-factor WiFi and Bluetooth modules, solid-state disks (SSDs), and AI accelerators from popular suppliers can be plugged into the available M.2 connectors on the add-on board. These modules, SSDs and accelerators have readily available Linux software drivers, enabling easy integration into the user’s system.

The Add-On Module is available for $89 (USD) and can be pre-ordered with shipping estimated in Q1 of 2024. For more information visit: http://avnet.me/m2-hsio-module.

