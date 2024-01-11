Raymond Builds On Its Legacy Of Innovation Excellence With New Accolades

GREENE, N.Y., January 11, 2024 — The Raymond Corporation continues its legacy of innovation with a host of awards and recognitions from Forbes, Inbound Logistics, New Equipment Design (NED) and other organizations.

“The focal point of our business has always been the customer,” said Mike Field, president and CEO, The Raymond Corporation. “The recognition from these esteemed organizations validates our commitment to a continuous improvement business model that revolves around assisting our customers in optimizing, connecting and automating their processes from end to end.”

Among the honors Raymond has recently received are:

• Forbes’ America’s Best Midsize Employers List — Forbes has honored Raymond as one of America’s best midsize employers from the engineering and manufacturing sector for three consecutive years.

• Plant Engineering’s Product of the Year award — The Raymond® High Capacity Orderpicker earned a gold award in the Actuators, Motors, Drives category in Plant Engineering’s 2023 Product of the Year program. This award recognizes new products that advance innovation in the manufacturing industry.

• NED Innovation Awards — NED selected the Raymond High Capacity Orderpicker for a 2023 Innovation Award in the Material Handling & Packaging category. Recognizing pioneering products that epitomize market potential and substantial advancements in the industry, the NED Innovation Awards celebrate the notable achievement of this cutting-edge equipment.

• Eventex Award, bronze — Eventex Awards recognized Raymond’s 100th anniversary celebration exhibit with a bronze award for innovation in event marketing.

• Material Handling Product News’ Readers’ Choice Products of the Year Award — iWAREHOUSE® FieldSense (iW.FieldSense) Proximity Notification System won the Readers’ Choice Product of the Year Award for the Supply Chain Software category.

• IFOY Award Finalist — IFOY named 8910 End Rider Pallet Truck as a finalist for the IFOY Award, which recognizes the industry’s best intralogistics products from around the world. “We’re proud to be honored once again as a finalist for the IFOY Award,” Field said. “The 8910 is the product of Raymond’s 100th-year history of innovation and our commitment to designing equipment that helps customers optimize their distribution and warehousing operations and enables an unmatched level of productivity.”

• Food Shippers of America (FSA) 2023 Top Food Chain Technology list — Food Chain Digest, the official magazine of FSA, honored Raymond and iW.FieldSense as a 2023 Top Food Chain Technology. This program acknowledges exceptional technologies in food transportation, logistics, distribution and supply chain management, a distinction made possible through the votes of 1,500 industry professionals.

• 2023 Pros to Know award — Supply & Demand Chain Executive (SDCE) magazine recognizes Jennifer de Souza from The Raymond Corporation as a pro to know.

• Inbound Logistics Green Supply Chain Partner — Inbound Logistics selected Raymond as a 75 Green Supply Chain Partner (G75) for 2023. The G75 list highlights the foremost companies the Inbound Logistics audience can rely on when searching for environmentally conscious supply chain management and logistics partners.

• Food Logistics/SDCE Top Software & Tech — iW.FieldSense was recognized with the Top Software & Technology Providers Award for 2023.

• Food Logistics’ Rock Stars of the Supply Chain award — Food Logistics named The Raymond Corporation’s Shannon Curtis a Rock Star of the Supply Chain. The Rock Stars of the Supply Chain award recognizes influential individuals in the industry whose achievements, hard work and vision have shaped the global cold food supply chain.



“We are immensely proud to be recognized for our commitment to innovation, quality and service through our products, people and facilities,” Field said. “We are committed to honoring Raymond’s legacy of innovation for the next 100 years to come to ensure our customers have the products and solutions they need for continued optimization of their operations.”

For more information or to locate an authorized Raymond Solutions and Support Center, visit www.raymondcorp.com or call 800-235-7200.



About The Raymond Corporation

The Raymond Corporation, a member of the Toyota Industries family of companies, is a leading global provider of best-in-class material handling products and intelligent intralogistics solutions. Built on principles of innovation and continuous improvement for 100 years, Raymond’s integrated automation, telematics, virtual reality and advanced energy solutions provide ways to optimize operations and bring warehouse and distribution operations to a new level of performance. Raymond® electric forklift trucks are engineered to achieve increased productivity and efficiency and are designed to provide ecological and economic benefits. Raymond delivers solutions to material handling and logistics markets in North America and globally. Combining operational excellence, award-winning innovation and world-class global customer support, we work together to run better, manage smarter and keep our customers always on. For more information, visit raymondcorp.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and LinkedIn.

####

iWAREHOUSE® and Raymond® are U.S. trademarks of The Raymond Corporation.

©2024 The Raymond Corporation. All rights reserved.