DHL Supply Chain says it now operates 50 electric yard trucks

Logistics service provider DHL Supply Chain says it now owns and operates 50 electric yard trucks, keeping it on track to phase out diesel yard trucks entirely by 2025 and to reduce its logistics-related greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by 2050.

Westerville, Ohio-based DHL Supply Chain has used vehicles from electric automaker Orange EV since becoming Orange EV’s first customer in October 2015. That number of vehicles has now reached 50—dispersed across more than 30 DHL Supply Chain sites across the country—and the company intends to ultimately increase that number to 100.

Kansas City, Kansas-based Orange EV calls itself the leading heavy-duty electric truck manufacturer, counting more than 1,000 trucks deployed across 36 states. According to the company, operating 50 electric yard trucks in lieu of diesel eliminates more than 2,500 tons of carbon dioxide (CO2) annually, creating a healthier environment for drivers, site personnel, and surrounding communities. In addition, Orange EV trucks average more than 98% uptime compared to 70-80% uptime for diesel, increasing operational efficiency. Electric trucks also boast reduced fuel, maintenance, and repair costs, and are preferred by drivers, Orange EV says.

Orange EV says that electric yard trucks also last longer than diesel versions, which are often used just 5 years or 15,000 hours before maintenance and repair costs become prohibitively expensive. In comparison, Orange EV says the first two EV yard trucks deployed to DHL Supply Chain warehouse facilities—vehicles nicknamed Sparky I and Sparky II that serve the beverage alcohol vendor Diageo—have run more than 24,000 hours and 17,000 hours of usage to date, while still using their originally installed battery packs.

Looking at other sites as well, Orange EV says it currently has 35 trucks exceeding 15,000 hours of operation, 14 of which have surpassed 20,000 hours.