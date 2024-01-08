Integrated Design-Build Firm A M King Celebrates Dan Crist’s Promotion to President

Charlotte, NC—Integrated Design-Build firm A M King is pleased to announce the promotion of Dan Crist to the position of President. In his new role, Crist will have full responsibility for the firm’s Design, Construction Operations, and Business Development functions, as well as management coordination of the Corporate Administration and Marketing teams. Crist further serves as member of A M King’s Board of Directors.

“Dan has been with our company since almost day one, but it is not tenure that makes one a leader,” says A M King founder and CEO Brian King. “Dan has demonstrated his leadership skills in various functions within the company and has become a reliable and trusted leader for many of our clients. In his previous role as Vice President, Dan ensured that each and every one of our projects were successfully delivered, that we consistently met or exceeded the high standards required by our customers, and he has continually fostered and reinforced the culture that makes A M King such a unique company.”

“I’m proud that I was A M King’s first employee nearly 20 years ago and honored to be only the second President in the history of the company,” says Crist. “Most of our current leaders have risen through the company from entry level positions. I am most proud of hiring many of these employees, developing them, witnessing their continued growth as leaders, and staying true to the vision created by our founder.”

Over the years, Crist has established the company’s national reputation for excellence in Design-Build among companies in the food processing, cold storage and distribution, and industrial manufacturing industries. Working with clients in more than 30 states, he enforces rigorous safety practices, implements a process of seamless integration between design and construction, focuses on risk mitigation for customers’ projects, and sets expectations and emphasis on quality control. He has further built strong and trusted relationships with suppliers and subcontractors throughout the United States.

A 1999 Purdue University graduate with a BS in Construction Management, Crist is originally from Woodburn, IN and grew up in a family of “Boilermakers.” He began working with Brian King early in his career, and a few months after King launched A M King with two partners in 2004, Crist was invited to join the Charlotte startup as a Project Manager.

“I was looking for a new, unique opportunity,” explains Crist. “I wanted to be a part of something from its beginning and have the opportunity to truly impact the success and growth of A M King.”

Crist has served in various roles at A M King with increasing responsibility and authority, accepting promotions to Director of Operations and Vice President. After becoming Vice President in 2014, he expanded his role by taking on responsibility for the business management of A M King’s Design Group, growing that team significantly in both size and capabilities.

Many of the accomplishments that have fueled A M King’s growth during the past two decades can be attributed to Dan Crist and his efforts. Crist is quick to say that his achievements are directly related to the trust others have placed in him, the support of his leadership team, and the strong client partnerships he has developed.

Crist’s professional affiliations include the Controlled Environment Building Association (CEBA), the Design-Build Institute of America (DBIA), and The Family Business Institute’s Performance Roundtable.

A M King is an integrated Design-Build firm based in Charlotte, NC with offices in Greenville, SC and Chicago, IL. An employee-owned company, A M King consistently and successfully delivers quality projects throughout the United States. With an experienced team committed to protecting clients’ assets, the firm provides property consulting, design and engineering, construction, and facility services in key market sectors including food processing, food distribution, industrial manufacturing, and corporate properties.

