Gebrüder Weiss Further Expands its Specialized Projects and Project Cargo Handling Capabilities

Chicago, IL— (January 8, 2024) - Gebrüder Weiss, a 500-year-old international transport and logistics company, announced further expansion of its project transportation services out of its Houston, Texas office and the appointment of a new senior executive hire. Torge Runge joined as Senior Operations Manager of Industrial Projects & Energy Transport Solutions - North America to oversee all project cargo operations and related activities. Runge brings 25 years of extensive industry experience to his new role.



Runge reports to fellow industry veteran Michael Ruediger - Director of Industrial Projects and Energy Transport Solutions - North America. The pair are based in the Houston office, a Gebrüder Weiss location dedicated to specialized projects and project transportation. Both Runge and Ruediger are subject matter experts in vessel, barge and aircraft chartering, complex inland transportation requirements, and site work.

"We are thrilled to have Torge join the project team," said Mark McCullough, CEO of Gebrüder Weiss North America. "The caliber of his leadership abilities and operational expertise is second to none, and his vast experience will further enhance the tailor-made logistics solutions and project execution capabilities we provide to our clients."

The Houston office is one of 180 company-owned locations in the worldwide Gebrüder Weiss network. The company is known for anticipating industry trends and customer needs and has expanded North American services to optimize regional trade hubs and accommodate demand for nearshoring. In June of 2023, the company announced the opening of its new location in Laredo, Texas, the largest inland port in North America.

Photo Caption: Torge Runge, Gebrüder Weiss Senior Operations Manager of Industrial Projects & Energy Transport Solutions

About Gebrüder Weiss

Gebrüder Weiss, a global freight forwarder with a core business of overland transport, air, and sea freight and logistics, is the world's oldest transport company with a history that dates back more than 500 years. The family-owned company employs more than 8,400 people worldwide and boasts 180 company-owned locations. The business presence in North America includes headquarters in Chicago and offices in Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, El Paso, Houston, Laredo, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, San Francisco, Montreal, Toronto, and Vancouver. The company has implemented a wide variety of environmental, economic and social initiatives and is considered a pioneer in sustainable business practices. The company's emphasis on superior customer service pairs customized solutions with a single point of contact to provide customers with focused, reliable, and economical solutions. www.gw-world.com/us



