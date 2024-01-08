PacLease Saw Record Truck Deliveries in 2023; Added 26 New Locations

BELLEVUE, Wash., Jan. 8, 2024 – With 2023 now in the rear-view mirror, PacLease, a leading full-service lease and rental provider, said the company is gearing up for another year of solid growth as it moves into 2024.



“We’re well positioned,” said Ken Roemer, president of PACCAR Leasing. “Last year we saw a record number of trucks delivered to our customers. And with our footprint expanding with an additional 26 new locations, we’re ready to service new and existing customers more than ever before.”



New PacLease franchise locations in 2023 included:

MPG Lease and Rental - Total of five locations in Sioux City, IA; Council Bluffs, IA; Ankeny, IA; Lincoln, NE; and Norfolk, NE

GTG Peterbilt PacLease – Total of two locations in Wichita, KS, and Great Bend, KS

Gabrielli Truck Leasing– Total of two locations in Albany, NY, and Marcy, NY

Aim Leasing Company – Total of two locations in Springfield, VA, and Manassas, VA

All Roads Rental and Leasing – Total of three locations in Landover, MD; Mardela Springs, MD; and Dover, DE

Lucky’s Lease – Total of six locations in Albany, NY; Newburgh, NY; Owego, NY; Henrietta, NY; East Syracuse, NY; North Utica, NY

MHC Truck Leasing – Total of one location in Grand Prairie, TX

TLG Leasing, Inc. – Total of four locations in Harleyville, SC; Tipp City, OH; Greensboro, NC; and South Bend, IN

Inland Lease & Rental Inc. – Total of one location in Mesa, AZ



According to Roemer, full-service leasing made up an increasing part of the overall truck market in 2023, accelerating even faster than in previous years. “There was a big swing for those moving into leased trucks, and we benefited from that as our fleet continued to grow,” he said. “We’re doing very well with our traditional private fleet customers – and our work with vocational customers continues to surge. PacLease is a very attractive option for fleets and vocational operations since we offer Kenworth and Peterbilt trucks that can be spec’d specifically for the application.”



Roemer said the parts shortage and supply constraint truck OEMs faced during the past few years is now over for the most part, “and it’s great to be doing business like normal. New customers to leasing, and those who are renewing the leases of an aging fleet, continue to place orders. And, we have more trucks available to bridge the gap for customers needing units immediately as they place their orders for new leased trucks.”



PacLease is also planning to add more in-service EV trucks in 2024. “We broke the ice in 2023 by leasing electric Kenworth and Peterbilts in multiple markets, plus several of our locations are now renting EV units,” said Roemer. “We will continue to ramp up that effort to support our customers interested in going green.”



On the maintenance side, PacLease’s Customized Fleet Services program is gaining traction. “It’s a managed maintenance program that is totally customizable for a customer,” said Roemer. “Our PacLease locations have the capacity and expertise to provide this service. It’s especially attractive to those non-leasing customers that operate trucks in multiple locations as they’re looking to find a reliable partner to handle maintenance and repairs while they’re on the road.”



About PacLease and PACCAR



PACCAR Leasing Company (PacLease) is one of the fastest-growing commercial truck leasing companies in the transportation industry. PacLease has independent and company-owned full-service leasing locations throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe and Australia. PacLease provides customized full-service lease, rental and contract maintenance programs designed to meet the specific needs of customers. A combination of reliable, custom-built trucks and complete service offerings allows customers to maximize the value of their transportation resources.



PACCAR Leasing is a part of the financial services group of PACCAR Inc, a global technology leader in the design, manufacture and customer support of high-quality light-, medium- and heavy-duty trucks under the Kenworth, Peterbilt and DAF nameplates. PACCAR shares are traded on the Nasdaq Stock Market, symbol PCAR, and its homepage can be found at www.paccar.com.