Software firm adds on-demand legal feature to its TMS

It’s not always easy to find lawyers who are fully versed in the laws affecting transportation and logistics, but if you’re a customer of AscendTMS, that may not be an issue for you. As you might guess from its name, the Florida-based company is not a law firm, but rather is a software vendor that provides transportation management system (TMS) products.

Shippers, carriers, and logistics businesses typically use TMS software to plan and execute the physical movement of goods. In the course of those operations, they often confront problems that require legal advice, but more often than not, local law firms will be unfamiliar with the specialized laws and regulations governing logistics and transportation. That, AscendTMS says, was the impetus for adding on-demand access to legal advice to its portfolio.