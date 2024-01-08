Software firm adds on-demand legal feature to its TMS

It’s not always easy to find lawyers who are fully versed in the laws affecting transportation and logistics, but if you’re a customer of AscendTMS, that may not be an issue for you. As you might guess from its name, the Florida-based company is not a law firm, but rather is a software vendor that provides transportation management system (TMS) products.
Shippers, carriers, and logistics businesses typically use TMS software to plan and execute the physical movement of goods. In the course of those operations, they often confront problems that require legal advice, but more often than not, local law firms will be unfamiliar with the specialized laws and regulations governing logistics and transportation. That, AscendTMS says, was the impetus for adding on-demand access to legal advice to its portfolio.The company created its AscendTMS Legal Center through a collaboration with Taylor Nelson PL, a Florida-based transportation and logistics law firm. AscendTMS says that paid subscribers of its software can correspond with Taylor Nelson PL through the new Legal Center; those that are introduced to the firm through the TMS will be eligible for benefits such as free initial consultations, reduced retainer fees, and discounts on specified legal services. (A legal disclaimer notes that contacting the law firm through the TMS does not constitute an attorney-client relationship.) Consultations could cover such areas as transportation contracts, cargo claims, freight payment disputes, and insurance, among others, according to Tim Higham, founder and CEO of AscendTMS.
