Avnet and Syntiant Forge Strategic Alliance as Distribution Partners for Edge AI Technology

PHOENIX – Avnet (Nasdaq: AVT), a leading global technology distributor, has entered into a distribution agreement with Syntiant, a leader in edge AI deployment. The partnership aims to combine Syntiant’s innovative hardware edge AI solutions with Avnet’s extensive distribution capabilities, potentially accelerating the adoption of AI technologies across various sectors.

Syntiant’s Neural Decision Processors bring ultra-low-power advanced sensing and decision-making to edge AI applications across a range of industries, including e-mobility, security, health, and industrial IoT, which aligns with Avnet’s diverse market reach. Independently verified to be 100x more power efficient and offer 10x the throughput when compared to existing low-power MCUs, Syntiant’s processors enable devices to detect motion, light, and vibration, recognize sounds, categorize images, identify objects, people, and animals, and engage in on-device AI-driven conversations. This broadens the scope of intelligent, responsive technologies in everyday electronic devices.

“Through our distribution partnership with Syntiant and the roll-out of our RASynBoard, Avnet brings accelerated edge AI, battery-powered remote sensor systems, industrial smart sensors, motor predictive maintenance, and always-on speech recognition capabilities to design engineers,” said Jim Beneke, vice president of Advanced Applications Group, Avnet. “This edge AI/ML solution underscores our commitment to quality, enabling widespread adoption of Syntiant's advanced AI technologies and driving innovation across market sectors.”

“Syntiant has a significant market presence with more than 50 million devices deployed using our technology,” said Syntiant CEO Kurt Busch. “Our partnership with Avnet will facilitate even more market expansion by leveraging Avnet’s distribution network to enhance customer access to Syntiant’s edge AI hardware technology, which is powering larger networks, while consuming significantly less power.”

More information on the RASynBoard can be found here. Syntiant will also have the board on display at CES 2024 in Las Vegas. To schedule a demo at CES contact info@syntiant.com.