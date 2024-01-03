Women in Trucking to honor drivers, logistics leaders

The Women in Trucking Association (WIT) is joining forces with industry partners once again to honor women leaders in logistics, recently announcing upcoming deadlines for two awards that will be given later this year.

WIT is seeking nominations for the 2024 Women in Trucking Driver of the Year award, sponsored by Walmart, and the 2024 Distinguished Woman in Logistics Award (DWLA), given in conjunction with load board and freight management company Truckstop and the Transportation Intermediaries Association (TIA).

The awards will be announced at transportation industry meetings this spring.

The fifth annual driver of the year award recognizes “exceptional female professional drivers who lead the industry in safety standards while actively working to enhance the public image of the trucking industry,” according to WIT. The application is open to female drivers—owner-operators as well as company drivers—who have demonstrated safety on the road and a positive contribution to the trucking industry and their community.

Nominations are due January 29. Finalists and the overall winner will be recognized at the 2024 Salute to Women Behind the Wheel event at the Mid-America Trucking Show (MATS) in Louisville, Ky., March 22.

“It’s a joy to celebrate and honor drivers each year through the Women In Trucking Driver of the Year award,” Jennifer Hedrick, WIT president and CEO, said in a press release announcing the award. “Recognizing the value that female drivers bring to the trucking profession is a key mission of WIT and we’re pleased to showcase their stories year after year.”

The Distinguished Woman in Logistics Award originated in 2015 to recognize exceptional individuals for their achievements and leadership in logistics. The award is open to “high-performing women in any field related to logistics, including supply chain management, third-party logistics, and trucking,” according to WIT. The award selection committee includes representatives from WIT, Truckstop, TIA and academia.

The DWLA is given annually during TIA’s Capital Ideas Conference & Exhibition, which will be held April 10-13, 2024, in Phoenix. Nominations are due February 12.

“The Women In Trucking Association continues to be a leading organization in driving the advancement of women in transportation and logistics,” Kendra Tucker, chief executive officer at Truckstop, said in a separate statement. “We proudly support The Distinguished Woman in Logistics Award and are looking forward to showcasing the accomplishments of these remarkable leaders.”