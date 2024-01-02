Digital freight matcher Cargobot opens Spanish office to access European markets

The Miami-based digital freight matching firm Cargobot is opening an office in Spain in order to expand its services to Europe, complementing its existing operations in Mexico, the U.S., and Canada.

The firm connects shippers and carriers with a cloud-based suite of technology for cargo transportation. According to Cargobot, its new office aims to simplify operations in the European ground transportation sector by improving cargo tracking and enhancing collaboration between clients and operators. That approach will enable its clients to efficiently locate skilled transporters, accessing competitive pricing and personalized solutions tailored to their specific needs.

The firm’s initial offerings for the European market will include Cargobot Direct, a Full Truckload (FTL) service, and Cargobot Pool, a dry and refrigerated digital Partial Truckload (PTL) service.

"The land transportation market within the European Union is ripe for innovation and presents a valuable opportunity to leverage sector growth and optimize operations through technological solutions,” Fernando Correa, CEO and Co-founder of Cargobot, said in a release. “The goal of Cargobot’s technology-integrated solutions is to streamline operations which will, as a result, increase revenues, and reduce risks and complications to the fullest extent. Also, European shippers will have access to Cargobot’s U.S. products and services as part of an international network.”