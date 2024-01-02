E Tech Group rebrands E-Volve Systems unit after 2023 acquisition

The Ohio-based systems integrator E Tech Group has rebranded E-Volve Systems, the industrial automation firm it acquired in February 2023, under its new parent company’s name.

West Chester, Ohio-based E Tech Group had acquired E-Volve and its Merrimack, New Hampshire, and Cincinnati, Ohio, offices last year for an unnamed sum, saying the combined firms could create a “one-stop shop for advanced automation.”

Now integrated together, E-Volve Systems will now be known as E Tech Group, unifying the two entities under one brand through a “seamless” transition for clients and partners, the company said. “We’ve gained the ability to market and deliver large-scale projects that may not have been available to us before the acquisition due to our size,” Kevin Stout, previous E-Volve Systems founder and president and current vice president at E Tech Group, said in a release. “We’ve also gained a tremendous network of team members whose skillsets seem limitless.”

The united organizations have now developed the capability “to automate every facet of a facility, from process and discrete automation through cybersecurity and data intelligence services, leveraging a team of over 600 automation specialists,” E Tech CEO Matt Wise said.

E Tech’s clients are companies in sectors spanning life sciences, mission critical, food and beverage, manufacturing, and material handling.







