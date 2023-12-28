DACHSER acquires Swedish food logistics provider Frigoscandia AB

DACHSER has acquired the leading full-service provider in temperature-controlled and frozen food logistics in the Nordic region, Frigoscandia AB, headquartered in Helsingborg, Sweden. The acquisition is subject to approval by the European competition authorities.

DACHSER is acquiring Frigoscandia AB from Mutares SE & Co.KGaA, a private equity investor, to further strengthen the geographic coverage of the European Food Network. The transaction is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2024.

Frigoscandia’s workforce of 1,300 employees is primarily located in its core market, Sweden, as well as in Denmark, Norway, Finland, and the Netherlands, and will generate revenue of EUR 300 million in 2023. Founded in 1948, the company is now the leading full-service provider in both temperature-controlled and frozen food logistics in the Nordic region. It can provide outlet deliveries with a close-knit and high-performance network via three business segments:

- Domestic transport Sweden comprises a nationwide transportation network with a fleet of around 500 vehicles, 260 of them its own.

- International transport covers 51 markets globally through road and air & sea transports.

- Warehousing comprises 12 warehouses in Sweden and 3 warehouses in Norway.

Frigoscandia’s inclusion as a partner in the European Food Network in 2019 underscores the company’s quality leadership in food logistics in the strategically important Northern European markets. In the course of this partnership, both companies built up a reliable collaboration that reflects their strong cultural fit.

Reinforcing DACHSER’s position as one of the leading European food logistics providers

“We are very proud to acquire Frigoscandia and take our long-standing strategic partnership to the next level. In doing so, we are not only broadening our own DACHSER Food Logistics to the Nordic markets, but also reinforcing our position as one of the leading European providers in food logistics,” says Burkhard Eling, CEO of DACHSER. “Our focus remains on growing organically and sustainably. In addition, this year we’ve strengthened our presence in key markets such as Benelux, Oceania, South Africa, Italy, and now the Nordics through targeted acquisitions.”

Upon completion of the transaction, Frigoscandia will be fully integrated into the DACHSER Food Logistics Network. It will report to Alexander Tonn, COO Road Logistics and Managing Director of DACHSER Food Logistics, effective January 1, 2024. “Acquiring Frigoscandia is an important step to accelerate our growth – especially in the Nordics,” Tonn says adding: “With this acquisition, our customers in the Nordics and in Europe will benefit even more from our high-quality distribution capacity. Our history has proven that both partners share a clear commitment to reliability and quality. Frigoscandia’s employees are our guardians of continuity and expertise in Food Logistics for the Nordic markets. We’re delighted to welcome them into the DACHSER family.”

Frigoscandia’s CEO, Peter Haveneth, will continue to lead the company together with his proven and successful management team. “We already have an established successful collaboration with DACHSER, as part of the European Food Network, serving 34 countries. This change of ownership is a natural step, and it’s in line with our business plan to further strengthen our network and position ourselves for the future. We are joining a company that is known for its long-term, strategic orientation. Becoming a member of the DACHSER family gives us the best prerequisites for further operational growth and for continuing to offer our clients the highest level of reliability and quality standards,” Haveneth explains.

The acquisition of Frigoscandia has no impact on the European Food Network in Denmark, which will continue to be covered by the proven services of the Danish logistics provider H.P. Therkelsen. The setting for the Netherlands in the European Food Network with Müller Fresh Foods Logistics also remains unchanged. The acquisition of Frigoscandia by DACHSER delivers a highly complementary setup for both organizations, as DACHSER’s Food Logistics business line currently has no presence of its own in Sweden, Norway, or Finland. Consequently, the transaction will not result in any duplicate structures, and all employees of Frigoscandia AB will be transferred to DACHSER upon completion of the acquisition.

Expanding DACHSER’s presence in the Nordic markets

DACHSER has been active in the Nordic markets with its own regional organization—represented by the European Logistics business line (industrial and consumer goods) and the Air & Sea Logistics business field—since 2005. The company has 13 branches across Denmark, Sweden, Finland, and Norway. Including Frigoscandia, DACHSER now employs about 2,000 people in the region.