The Logistics Matters podcast: Col. Ted Silvester on the logistics behind Toys for Tots | Season 4 Episode 49

About this week's guest

Col. Ted “Migs” Silvester, U.S. Marine Corps (retired), is the vice president of marketing and development of the Marine Corps Toys for Tots Foundation. Prior to joining the Toys for Tots Foundation in July 2015, Silvester served in the Marine Corps for more than 25 years.

After graduating from Hobart College in 1990, Silvester was commissioned a second lieutenant via the Marines’ Platoon Leaders Course. In March of 1995, he deployed with the Fighter Attack Squadron-122 in Beaufort, S.C. on two Western Pacific Unit deployments. He then joined Fighter Attack Squadron-142 in Atlanta, Ga., in 2001 as the active duty officer-in-charge. His five-year tour with “The Flying Gators,” as the squadron was called, included a deployment to Iraq in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom.

Silvester then served as the Marietta site commander and Marine Aircraft Group 42 executive officer for a MAG of 1500-plus marines and sailors, where his duties included assisting staff and unit leaders in organizing and executing base realignments and closures. He was transferred to the Headquarters Marine Corps (HQMC) Department of Aviation at the Pentagon to assist with plans to transition all USMC aircraft to next-generation platforms; he was later reassigned to HQMC department of manpower and reserve affairs in Quantico, Va., to serve as the head of the Reserve Affairs personnel management branch. Silvester’s final assignment was as chief of staff for the Office of Marine Forces Reserve for Commander, Marine Forces Reserve, where he coordinated among HQMC, the Secretary of the Navy, the Office of the Secretary of Defense, and congressional staffs to integrate the reserve component into the total force.

