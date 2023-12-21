Logistics Christmas cards feature Fa-la-la-la-forklifts

Here are our favorite holiday cards from supply chain pros

santa Screen Shot 2023-12-21 at 3.23.45 PM.png
December 21, 2023
DC Velocity Staff
It’s easy for anyone to get overwhelmed by the pace of the winter holidays, but who doesn’t enjoy receiving a greeting card to brighten up their long, Solstice nights?

In their personal lives, people often exchange photos of their kids and pets, but logistics professionals are a little different. Every year, supply chain operators come up with cute and clever Christmas cards featuring the tools of our trade—forklifts, pallets, and maybe a containership or two.

Here is a collection of our favorite examples from the 2023 peak season (click the links for videos, then scroll through the photos below):

American Logistics Aid Network (ALAN)

AutoScheduler

Averitt Express

Combilift

CPKC (Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern railroads)

Georgia Ports Authority

covenant logistics Image 12-20-23 at 10.10 AM.jpeg

Lucas Screen Shot 2023-12-15 at 10.18.41 AM.png

FL ports Screen Shot 2023-12-14 at 11.30.22 AM.png

Uber Screen Shot 2023-12-07 at 10.02.24 AM.png

autoscheduler Screen Shot 2023-12-05 at 4.49.11 PM.png

Agility GXO 1.jpeg

 fizyr Image 12-21-23 at 3.48 PM.jpeg


The list of links and cards above includes: Agility Robotics, American Logistics Aid Network (ALAN), AutoScheduler, Averitt Express, Banyan Technologies, Combilift, Covenant Logistics, CPKC (Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern railroads), Fizyr, Florida Ports Council, Georgia Ports Authority, GXO, Lucas Systems, and Uber.

 

Supply Chain Services
AutoScheduler Averitt Express Combilift CPKC Florida Ports Council Georgia Ports Authority

