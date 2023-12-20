Jump in U.S. manufacturing jobs is concentrated in Sun Belt and Midwest, Savills says

Growth driven by advanced tech producing EV batteries, semiconductors, clean energy, and biomanufacturing

savills reshoring-map-for-ceros.png
December 20, 2023
DC Velocity Staff
No Comments

A recent U.S. manufacturing expansion is being driven by advanced industries, with large-scale job announcements concentrated in Sun Belt and Midwestern states, according to a report from the global real estate services firm Savills.

By the numbers, more than 845,000 new manufacturing jobs were announced from January 2021 to October 2023, more than double the amount from the preceding three years. And two-thirds of the recently announced jobs were tied to the advanced industry verticals of electric vehicle (EV) batteries, semiconductors, clean energy, and biomanufacturing.

That job boom was concentrated in certain areas, with just eight states capturing 47% of the new manufacturing jobs: Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, North Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio, South Carolina, and Texas. Those geographies support growth in the manufacturing sector because of variables including access, infrastructure, labor, incentives, and availability of land, the firm said.

 

Labor Supply Chain Strategy
KEYWORDS Savills

    Recent Articles by DC Velocity Staff

    Prologis: global freight recession will reverse in 2024

    GreyOrange raises $135 million backing for its warehouse robotics

    You must login or register in order to post a comment.

    Copyright ©2023. All Rights ReservedDesign, CMS, Hosting & Web Development :: ePublishing