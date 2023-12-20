Jump in U.S. manufacturing jobs is concentrated in Sun Belt and Midwest, Savills says

A recent U.S. manufacturing expansion is being driven by advanced industries, with large-scale job announcements concentrated in Sun Belt and Midwestern states, according to a report from the global real estate services firm Savills.

By the numbers, more than 845,000 new manufacturing jobs were announced from January 2021 to October 2023, more than double the amount from the preceding three years. And two-thirds of the recently announced jobs were tied to the advanced industry verticals of electric vehicle (EV) batteries, semiconductors, clean energy, and biomanufacturing.

That job boom was concentrated in certain areas, with just eight states capturing 47% of the new manufacturing jobs: Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, North Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio, South Carolina, and Texas. Those geographies support growth in the manufacturing sector because of variables including access, infrastructure, labor, incentives, and availability of land, the firm said.