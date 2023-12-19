Ivalua Wins Comparably’s Best Company Awards for Culture, Diversity and Women for Second Consecutive Year

Ivalua scoops all four available awards in the final quarter of the year, adding the Best Company CEO recognition to its trophy cabinet.

Redwood City, CA, December 15, 2023. Ivalua, a global leader in spend management, today announced that it has been named Best Company for Culture, Diversity, Women and CEO in Comparably’s latest Best Company awards.

The list of winners is part of Comparably’s Best Places to Work series and is based on sentiment feedback from current employees who anonymously rate their employers on Comparably.com during a 12-month period. The final data set is compiled from over 20 million ratings across 70,000 companies globally. This year, Ivalua has been named among the 100 best companies for Best Company Culture, Best Company for Diversity, Best Company for Women and Best CEO.

“We are delighted to see Ivalua recognized as a Best Company for its culture, for diversity and for women for the second consecutive year, and I’m humbled by the Best CEO Award,” said David Khuat-Duy, founder and CEO of Ivalua. “Based on our employees’ reviews, these accolades are a true reflection of our commitment to developing an inclusive and supportive workplace that empowers our team to excel and innovate together.”

Ivalua employs more than 900 people worldwide who are united by an empowering vision, an impactful mission, and five core values that underpin the company’s culture.

About Ivalua

Ivalua is a leading provider of cloud-based Spend Management software. Our complete, unified platform empowers businesses to effectively manage all categories of spend and all suppliers, increasing profitability, improving ESG performance, lowering risk, and improving employee productivity. We are trusted by hundreds of the world's most admired brands and recognized as a global leader by renowned industry analysts. Learn more at www.ivalua.com. Follow us on LinkedIn and X (Twitter) and search for #LifeAtIvalua on our social media channels for further insights into what it's like to work for Ivalua. Find more information about Ivalua on Comparably here.

Vision: Ivalua believes that digital transformation will make supply chains more efficient, sustainable, and resilient, and unlock the power of supplier collaboration.

Mission: Ivalua’s mission is to empower its customers through a truly unified platform providing them with the automation, collaboration, and business insight they need to better manage their spend and suppliers

Culture & Values: Customer-centric, Collaboration, Results-oriented, Care for and Grow people, and Integrity.

About Comparably

Comparably, now a ZoomInfo company, is a leading workplace culture and corporate brand reputation platform with 20 million anonymous employee ratings on 70,000 U.S. & Canadian-based companies. With the most comprehensive data on large and SMB organizations in nearly 20 different workplace categories – based on gender, ethnicity, age, experience, industry, location, education – it’s one of the most used SaaS platforms for employer branding and a trusted third party site for workplace culture and compensation. For more information on Comparably’s annual Best Places to Work Awards, visit www.comparably.com.

General Methodology: Comparably Awards are based on sentiment feedback from current employees who anonymously rate their employers on Comparably.com during a 12-month period. Workers answer structured questions (yes/no, true/false, 1-10 scale, multiple-choice) on different workplace topics. Each answer is given a numerical score and then compared to companies of similar size. The final data set is compiled from 20 million ratings across 70,000 companies. For Awards FAQ, visit www.comparably.com/awards. Further details about the Award methodology are available here.