Nuvoton Technology Unveils Fast LCD Development Simulation Tool NuTool-LCDView

Hsinchu, Taiwan – 18 December 2023 – Nuvoton Technology has announced the launch of its new LCD simulation software, NuTool-LCDView. NuTool-LCDView is a software tool that assists the development of TN-LCDs with Arm-based microcontrollers (MCUs). It provides a clear visual emulation of the planned LCD layout and hardware design during development, enhancing the communication between developers and engineers.

Nuvoton is a leading supplier of microcontrollers for TN-LCDs, which provide a simple ultra-affordable, low-power display for the vast variety of devices that do not require a more complex and costly pixel-addressable display.

This new software shortens LCD development time and cycles because it allows designers to work with the simulation and make rapid changes, even when the physical display hardware is unavailable. Engineers can then easily implement the final design in hardware form.

User-friendly, Visually Intuitive Platform with Hardware Emulation

NuTool-LCDView provides a user-friendly and visually intuitive platform for developers to design, interact with, and optimize TN-LCDs. The ‘what you see is what you get’ graphical interface – with icons, buttons, and menus – lets developers navigate and manipulate complex designs effortlessly. It shows a real-time LCD simulation on the PC without needing a physical LCD screen. This makes it much easier to interpret and communicate results to engineers and product managers. NuTool-LCDView’s simple drag-and-drop functionality enhances productivity by reducing the learning curve for developers.

This tool can directly generate LCD configuration code, ready for transfer to microcontroller hardware. NuTool-LCDView allows developers to simulate, debug, and complete LCD projects more easily and quickly.

Diverse Support and Wide Microcontroller Compatibility

NuTool-LCDView supports a wide range of microcontroller architectures. These include the ML54/ML56 microcontroller series with the NuMicro® 1T 8051 core and also the NuMicro M254/M256/M258/M2354 microcontroller series, based on the Arm Cortex® M23 core.

Enhanced IDE Integration

This software integrates different engineering modules, allowing for comprehensive control and customization. NuTool-LCDView can be used as a standalone tool, as an IAR plug-in, or within the popular Keil IDE for Arm Cortex-based chips.

In standalone mode, it connects to the MCU via the Arm standard SWD (Serial Wire Debug) interface, enabling real-time monitoring of changes in MCU COM/SEG pin configurations. When utilized within the Keil IDE during debugging, NuTool-LCDView tools enhance debugging efficiency for system designers, reducing development timelines.

Productive and Adaptable

NuTool-LCDView helps developers develop and validate products without constant access to the development hardware and physical LCDs—this streamlines product development and validation, allowing for more flexible iterative testing and improvement.

For detailed information on NuTool-LCDView tools, please visit the Nuvoton website.

Video demonstration at Introduction and User Guide for LCD Software Development Tool - NuTool-LCDView.

About Nuvoton Technology

Nuvoton Technology Corporation (Nuvoton) was founded to bring innovative semiconductor solutions to the market. Nuvoton was spun-off as a Winbond Electronics affiliate in July 2008 and went public in September 2010 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE). Nuvoton focuses on the developments of microcontroller, microprocessor, smart home, cloud security, battery monitoring, component, visual sensing and IoT with security ICs and has strong market share in Industrial, Automotive, Communication, Consumer and Computer markets. Nuvoton owns 6-inch wafer fabs equipped with diversified processing technologies to provide professional wafer foundry services. Nuvoton provides products with a high performance/cost ratio for its customers by leveraging flexible technology, advanced design capability, and integration of digital and analog technologies. Nuvoton values long term relationships with its partners and customers and is dedicated to continuous innovation of its products, processes, and services. Nuvoton has established subsidiaries in the USA, China, Israel, India, Singapore, Korea and Japan to strengthen regional customer support and global management. For more information, please visit http://www.nuvoton.com.