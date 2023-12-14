Gartner says healthcare supply chains focus on digital, labor, and risk issues

In its annual ranking of U.S. health systems that demonstrate leadership in supply chain, consulting firm Gartner Inc. has named Cleveland Clinic to the top spot, the company said today.
The rest of the top five featured: Corewell Health, AdventHealth, Stanford Health Care, and Advocate Health., according to Gartner’s 15th annual Healthcare Supply Chain Top 25 ranking.
“2023 was another challenging financial year for healthcare supply chains,” Eric O’Daffer, Vice President Analyst in Gartner’s Supply Chain practice, said in a release. “Despite a difficult climate that included responding to inflation, leaders were able to look to the future with investments in improved technology, talent development, and risk management. There was a focus as well on clinical alignment and innovation.”
Gartner also identified three industry themes that top healthcare organizations deployed this year:
“In the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, most health systems placed a new emphasis on building resiliency in their supply chains,” said O’Daffer. “Expanding on these efforts, we expect more organizations to focus on achieving antifragility. This involves assessing risk beyond global manufacturing to cybersecurity for capital equipment and financial viability of commercial partners.”
