Top healthcare supply chains share three themes, Gartner says

Analyst firm Gartner Inc. released the results of its ranking of U.S. healthcare and life sciences supply chain operations today, saying that the nation’s top performers share a dedication to controlling risk and resilience, improving collaboration, and honing environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices.

According to the firm, Cleveland Clinic took the top spot with the highest overall peer and analyst opinion scores. The top five listings in the “Gartner Healthcare Supply Chain Top 25” also included: Banner Health, Ochsner Health Systems, Baylor Scott & White Health, and Mercy.

Three major themes stood out when looking at those leading health systems, Gartner said.

First, they showed increased risk and resilience capabilities, allowing them to handle pandemic disruptions such as personal protective equipment (PPE) availability and talent shortages.

Second, they expanded their ESG efforts through steps such as expanding diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives and forming partnerships to mitigate health equity issues.

And third, they focused on collaboration in order to obtain sufficient quantities of PPE and breathing ventilators by working more closely with manufacturers of clinical equipment.

“Cleveland Clinic is a prime example of sustained leadership,” Eric O’Daffer, vice president analyst with the Gartner Supply Chain practice, said in a release. “They excelled in optimizing the clinical supply chain across products and services, including new construction, pharmaceuticals and purchased services. RFID-based point-of-use technology now spans across most procedural areas, increasing patient safety, capturing revenue, and reducing loss and expiration.”