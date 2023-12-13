Revionics’ Price Optimization Solutions Now Available on Google Cloud Marketplace

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — December 13, 2023 — Revionics, an Aptos Company and provider of retail pricing, promotion, markdown and advanced analytics solutions, announced today the availability of its price optimization solutions on Google Cloud Marketplace. The listing on Google Cloud Marketplace makes it easier for enterprise retailers to find, select and deploy Revionics’ Base Price, Markdown and Promotions applications and builds on Revionics’ existing relationship with Google Cloud.



“Bringing Revionics to Google Cloud Marketplace will help customers better manage and grow its intelligent pricing platform on Google Cloud's trusted, global infrastructure," said Dai Vu, Managing Director, Marketplace & ISV GTM Programs at Google Cloud. “Revionics can securely scale and support customers on their business transformation journeys.”

Revionics’ software as-a-service solutions are built on Google Cloud’s core infrastructure, BigQuery data analytics and machine learning platform. With Google Cloud as the foundation, Revionics’ data science gives retailers the clarity and confidence they need to make pricing decisions with scale, granularity and visibility unmatched in the market.

“With the unique combination of Revionics’ pricing solutions and Google Cloud’s offerings, retailers can accelerate their digital transformations with industry-leading science and analytics,” said Aditya Rastogi, VP, Strategic Partnerships at Revionics, an Aptos Company. “By partnering with Revionics and Google Cloud, retailers can generate more value at every stage of the product lifecycle and keep pace with consumer behaviors, market trends and competitive dynamics.”

Trusted by retailers around the world, Revionics’ AI models accurately forecast demand changes and recommend optimal prices specific to each client’s unique goals and its customers’ behaviors and buying patterns. Prices can be optimized at every level — product, key value item groups, zones, categories, etc. — and robust reporting is provided along with deep insights into the impact and value generated by price changes.

Revionics Named Google Cloud Retail Customer of the Year

During Google Cloud Next 2023, Revionics received the Google Cloud Customer of the Year Award in the Retail category. The Google Cloud Customer Awards are designed to recognize the most innovative, technically advanced and transformative cloud deployments built on Google Cloud. The award recognition centered on Revionics’ strategic migration to Google Cloud in 2022 and the outcomes achieved.

“With the infrastructure we’ve built on Google Cloud, and with support from the Google Cloud consultancy SADA, we’ve been able to enhance Revionics capabilities, enable operational growth and security on a global scale, improve customer support and performance, deliver faster implementations and many other advantages,” said Scott Zucker, General Manager at Revionics, an Aptos Company. “We are also confident that with Google Cloud, Revionics will have access to future-state technologies that allow us to solve new and interesting problems for our customers.”

To learn more about Revionics solutions and the partnership with Google Cloud, reach out to Revionics’ pricing experts.

About Revionics, an Aptos Company

Revionics LLC, an Aptos Company, provides enterprise retailers around the world with leading science-based solutions for pricing, promotions and markdowns. As a trusted partner for top retailers across a variety of industries and markets, Revionics delivers unparalleled results in ROI, profit lift, process efficiencies and more.

Powered by robust analytics and advanced AI models, Revionics equips retailers with clarity and confidence to make optimal pricing decisions. With science at the center, Revionics’ machine learning capabilities translate consumer, competitor and market data into actionable insights and transparent pricing recommendations for high-impact results.

Revionics is a registered trademark of Revionics, LLC. All other company and product names may be Trademarks, Registered Trademarks or Service Marks of the companies with which they are associated.

Contact:

Kristen Miller

Aptos, LLC

+1 678 695 6566

kmiller@aptos.com