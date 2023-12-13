DHL Supply Chain deploys its first Class 8 electric trucks in North America

Contract logistics provider DHL Supply Chain today said it has deployed its first Class 8 electric trucks in North American operations, following a six-month pilot that showed a reduction in energy costs and improved driver satisfaction.

The company currently has two Freightliner electric trucks in operation in California and in the coming weeks will take delivery of an additional 11 units from both Freightliner and Volvo, to be deployed across Ohio, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and California. And by 2030, 30% of DHL Supply Chain's North America fleet will be zero or near-zero emission vehicles, the company said.

Worldwide, DHL has deployed more than 30,000 light- to-heavy duty electric vehicles (EVs). In 2023 they added 30 new EV yard trucks, totaling 60 vehicles currently in operation in North America; helping to fulfill its commitment to transition away from diesel yard trucks. The company has also continued phasing out liquid propane gas (LPG) powered material handling equipment (MHE) such as forklifts, replacing them with EV MHE.

According to DHL, its pilot showed that the new Class 8 EV trucks get up to 250 miles on a single charge, covering the needs of many regional haul routes. They also deliver superior horsepower and torque to their diesel counterparts, ensuring seamless integration into existing operations. And they have improved driver satisfaction, with truckers sharing a preference for EV over diesel due to its ‘quietness’ and low to no vibrations, leading to less fatigue.

“We’re building a comprehensive ecosystem around green technologies to support seamless operation, including right-sized charging infrastructure at our facilities and a dedicated team of experts driving continuous improvement. This is not just a truck, it's a system, a symbol of our commitment to creating a cleaner, more efficient, and more sustainable transportation landscape,” Jim Monkmeyer, president of transportation, DHL Supply Chain, said in a release.

“We see electric trucks as a strategic investment that offers numerous advantages for our company and the communities we serve. From improved efficiency and a better driving experience, to reduced air and noise pollution, electric trucks are the future of transportation,” Monkmeyer said.