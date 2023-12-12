enVista Recognized as a Representative Vendor in 2023 Gartner® Market Guide

INDIANAPOLIS (December 12, 2023) – enVista, a leading supply chain and enterprise solutions provider, today announces that it has been recognized in the Market Guide for Supply Chain Strategy, Planning and Operations Consulting published by Gartner, Inc., a company delivering actionable, objective insight to executives and their teams. This is enVista’s fifth consecutive year being named in this report.

Gartner, Inc. recognized enVista as a Representative Vendor in supply chain strategy, planning, and operations consulting. enVista’s supply chain consulting team blends strategy and operations for a comprehensive approach to supply chain optimization from end to end.

In the report, Gartner said, “The supply chain strategy, planning and operations consulting market is responding to market and technology forces. Providers have built assets that compress and improve analysis and accelerate roadmap implementation. Supply chain leaders can use this Market Guide to find the right consulting firm.”

enVista’s CEO, John Stitz, said, “We are honored to be recognized by Gartner as a Representative Vendor of supply chain strategy, planning and operations consulting. We feel our expertise in both consulting and systems selection, implementation and integration sets us apart in the industry, allowing clients to leverage our team as their supply chain’s one-stop-shop. Supply chain leaders increasingly require a trusted supply chain consulting partner to optimize and unify their global processes, labor, technology and automation, inventory, facilities, data and customer experience. It is an honor to continue to remain a trusted partner across nearly all industries. We look forward to helping more organizations drive agility, profitability and competitive advantage in the coming year.”

enVista’s global supply chain consulting services and enabling technologies include supply chain strategy and roadmap; supply chain network design and optimization plus inventory and product flow strategy; organizational change management; omnichannel strategy; supply chain planning and sales and operations planning, including retail forecasting and forecasting and planning as a service; product development and sourcing strategy; transportation and distribution strategy and operation; site analytics and selection for warehousing and manufacturing; warehouse design, automation, slotting and labor management; fleet management; Lean process improvement and operations improvement; manufacturing and operations strategy and improvement, and much more.

Visit enVista’s website to learn more about its supply chain consulting services.

Download the full Gartner Market Guide for Supply Chain Strategy, Planning and Operations Consulting at Gartner's website. Login is required to access the Market Guide.

Gartner, Market Guide for Supply Chain Strategy, Planning and Operations Consulting, 27 November 2023, Michael Dominy

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

