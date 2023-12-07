DACHSER takes full control of joint venture in South Africa

The global logistics provider has been represented in South Africa, a BRICS member, since 2011. At that time, DACHSER entered into a joint venture with the family-owned company Jonen Freight Pty. Ltd. DACHSER took a majority stake in the joint venture with a view to strengthening its global air and sea freight network by operating its own locations in Africa’s third-largest economy. DACHSER has now acquired the 30 percent of the shares in the joint venture that had remained with the founding Duve family.

Under the management of Detlev Duve, a son of the company’s founder, the joint venture, which has been operating as DACHSER South Africa since 2012, has been able to further establish itself in the market and grow. With around 250 employees at its four sites in Johannesburg, Durban, Port Elizabeth, and Cape Town, the country organization generated revenue of around EUR 43 million in 2022.

Detlev Duve will continue to lead DACHSER South Africa as Managing Director. “Our joint venture in South Africa is a success story,” says Edoardo Podestà, COO Air & Sea Logistics at DACHSER. “Detlev Duve and his experienced team understand the requirements of the markets in Southern Africa very well. They have also developed the company into a cornerstone in our global network. We look forward to continuing the DACHSER South Africa growth story together.”

As part of the DACHSER network, DACHSER South Africa, which can look back on a total of more than 40 years in the market, offers air and sea freight transports as well as contract logistics services at three warehouse locations. The company is also a reliable partner in road transport for customers in specific industries such as chemicals, agriculture and mining.