GXO tests walking Digit robot to automate repetitive warehouse tasks

Contract logistics provider GXO Logistics Inc. is conducting a proof-of-concept pilot of Agility Robotics’ Digit, a two-legged, walking robot designed to pick goods, increase safety, and free employees to perform more value-added work.

The robot is being tested on logistics tasks at SPANX’s facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, where GXO manages warehouse operations for the global womenswear brand’s direct-to-consumer and in-store orders. Specifically, GXO says it is working with Agility Robotics to teach Digit to undertake repetitive tasks such as moving totes from autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) and placing them onto conveyors. That role could reduce the repetitive movement by workers that can lead to strain.

In October, e-commerce giant Amazon also said it was testing Digit units in its warehouses, using the robot to help employees with the repetitive process of picking up and moving empty totes once inventory has been completely picked out of them.

Digit — which is 5'9" tall, weighs 140 pounds, and can lift up to 35 pounds — is designed to work in human spaces and can be adapted to various warehouse tasks through software updates. If this initial phase proves successful, it will pave the way for piloting Digit in a wider variety of roles in 2024, GXO said.

“Multi-purpose robots that can operate in human spaces will be an integral part of our future, and we’re excited to work with GXO to develop this technology for application in the supply chain industry. Importantly, there’s no need to redesign the warehouse or install infrastructure beyond that which is already designed around people,” Jonathan Hurst, co-founder and Chief Robot Officer of Oregon-based Agility Robotics, said in a release.







