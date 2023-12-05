Ryder signs first two customers for its electric vehicle advisory package

Transportation and fleet management solution provider Ryder System Inc. has signed its first two customers to multi-year electric vehicle (EV) contracts, the Miami-based company said today.

Both clients will lease multiple light-duty electric cargo vans as they begin to adopt EVs into their fleets and support their ongoing logistics needs. The customers are Pompano Beach, Fla.-based Land ‘N’ Sea Distributing, the nation’s largest marine and recreation vehicle parts distributor, and Servientrega International Inc., a Bogota, Colombia-based parcel logistics company with operations in Miami.

Ryder provides the service through its RyderElectric+ package, a turnkey fleet solution that provides vehicle electrification advisors, vehicles, chargers, telematics, and maintenance from a single point of contact. Under the contracts, the RyderElectric+ team relied on data analysis, site assessments, range and payload needs, and other factors to select the best vehicle and charging fits for both customers’ operations.

As a long-standing Ryder customer, Land ‘N’ Sea is the first to lease both the BrightDrop Zevo 600 and Ford E-Transit. To support its EV expansion, Land ‘N’ Sea also plans to install charging stations with the support of Ryder and charging partners.

And Servientrega aims to advance its commitment to reducing emissions across its truck fleet. The logistics company will be using BrightDrop Zevo 600 vehicles in South Florida to carry parcels that will be shipped to destinations in South America.