Yale recognized by major business publication for innovative warehouse safety operator assist tech

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Dec. 5, 2023) – Yale Lift Truck Technologies announces Yale Reliant™, a first-of-its-kind operator assist technology, has earned an honorable mention in the Fast Company Innovation by Design Awards. The solution, which automatically intervenes to help lift truck operators avoid potential hazards, was recognized in the enterprise category as an innovative approach to B2B products and services.

“Whether it’s a pedestrian unexpectedly walking in front of a lift truck, or an operator taking a turn too quickly, accidents can happen in today’s warehouses. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has even launched a national program to help curb injury and illness rates in the warehousing industry, which are considerably higher than those of other industries,” says Joe Koch, Sales Manager – Emerging Technology, Yale Lift Truck Technologies. “This latest accolade from Fast Company is further recognition of the real-world value of this technology, helping warehouses tackle one of their greatest challenges – supporting proper operating habits.”

Yale Reliant keeps the operator in ultimate control of the lift truck, but automatically applies interventions in response to compromised stability, when obstacles are detected in the path of travel or in close proximity, and even based on rules customers specify for certain areas of their warehouse. Adjustments, such as a reduction to travel speed or a smoothing of fork lift or tilt movement, are carefully measured to avoid abrupt shifts or jerks that can upset stability. The changes remain noticeable enough for operators to feel, and the system also communicates the cause through a display screen, providing an additional layer of feedback to help reinforce proper operation established during training.

Other companies recognized in this year’s Innovation by Design program include Microsoft, IBM, Mailchimp, Canva, The North Face, Estée Lauder, Capital One, Yeti, Squarespace and more.

Yale Reliant is currently available on 18 models and is already commercially deployed on more than 7,800 lift truck units. The technology, which has previously been recognized with a Silver Edison Award, was developed to help support a customer’s warehouse lift truck safety initiative and is the result of an investment of more than 40,000 hours of research and development.

ABOUT THE AWARD

The Innovation by Design Awards honor the designers and businesses solving the most crucial problems of today and anticipating the pressing issues of tomorrow. The competition, now in its 12th year, features a range of blue-chip companies, emerging startups, and hungry young talents. It is one of the most sought-after design awards in the industry.

The judges include renowned designers from a variety of disciplines, business leaders from some of the most innovative companies in the world, and Fast Company’s own writers and editors. Entries are judged on the key ingredients of innovation: functionality, originality, beauty, sustainability, user insight, cultural impact, and business impact.

ABOUT YALE LIFT TRUCK TECHNOLOGIES

Yale Lift Truck Technologies leverages over a century of material handling experience and substantial investment in innovation to bring the most advanced technology-driven lift truck solutions to market. The company offers a full line of award-winning lift trucks, including reach trucks, order pickers, turret trucks, pallet jacks and trucks, pallet stackers, tow tractors and counterbalanced forklifts, as well as powerful operator assist solutions, proven robotics and a wide range of power sources to help customers adapt to today’s demanding supply chain. Yale and its independent dealer network support these solutions with comprehensive after-sales service, parts, financing and training.

Hyster-Yale Group, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) which is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio and operates globally.

