BSLBATT and EVE sign battery cell strategic cooperation agreement

Huizhou, China, November 23, 2023 – BSLBATT®, China’s leading forklift lithium battery manufacturer specializing in the material handling industry, today announced that it has partnered with a leading global lithium battery company with core consumer technologies and solutions EVE Energy Co., Ltd signed a strategic cooperation agreement. The agreement will see BSLBATT add EVE’s LFP Cell to its current offering of innovative lithium battery solutions for forklift manufacturers and dealers looking to improve their forklifts.

According to the official agreement, EVE Energy Co., Ltd will provide BSLBATT with a full range of Prismatic LFP Cells. “EVE Energy Co., Ltd is proud of the battery cell supplier partnerships we have with innovative partners like BSLBATT. We see the advantages of lithium iron phosphate power and the high-quality products they produce. We look forward to helping BSLBATT’s Customers increase uptime and lower the total cost of ownership of their material handling equipment by using EVE Energy’s cells.” – Rico Huang, General Manager

BSLBATT Battery leads the industry with innovative power options, with many forklift dealers turning to lithium batteries for high power applications such as Electric Forklifts, Multi-Directional Forklifts, Heavy-Duty Forklifts, Narrow Aisle Forklifts, Walkie Pallet Jacks, Electric Tow Tractors etc. BSLBATT's lithium batteries are able to withstand harsh environmental factors while being maintenance-free and efficient. They allow warehouse managers looking for Refrigerated Storage to worry less about whether batteries are sustainable.

"We are excited to bring our high-quality LFP Cells to BSLBATT customers around the world," said Henry Shao, sales director of EVE Energy Co., Ltd. "Both BSLBATT and EVE believe that by providing quality products and excellent customer service, we can achieve greater success in Accelerate material handling throughput without breaking the bank. We look forward to working with the BSLBATT team to continue to expand its service offering with innovative technology and operational approaches adapted to today's customer challenges."

BSLBATT's forklift lithium batteries have a good track record and have been used with more than 12,000 Hster-Yale, Crown, Toyota, Manitou, Clark, Raymond, Combilift, Jungheinrich, Doosan, Linde, Nissan, Hyundai, Caterpillar, JCB, Bobcat, KION group , UNICARRIERS, KOMATSU, HELI, HANGCHA, BYD, Mitsubishi and many other electric forklift brands are integrated. They are plug-and-play and integrate seamlessly into the truck. Additionally, using BSLBATT’s fuel gauge and remote button, users can easily monitor battery charge status and turn the battery on and off as needed. BSLBATT lithium batteries are very efficient and can provide rated capacity at any discharge rate. This means operators will get longer working hours, with power continuously provided throughout the discharge process, and recharging in half the time compared to lead-acid batteries. The entire battery pack of BSLBATT battery has also passed UL2580, IEC62619 and UN38.3 certification, and the LFP Cell has passed UL 2580 certification, CE, IEC and UN38.3 certification.

UL2580 test certification video:

https://www.lithiumforkliftbattery.com/lithium-forklift-battery-ul2580.html

Eric Yi, CEO of BSLBATT Battery, added: “We are seeing growing interest and adoption of lithium battery solutions across many industries. We are committed to bringing lithium batteries to market that address not only the challenges of lead-acid batteries, but other lithium batteries as well So. Providing this smart, seamless power solution supports our mission and provides the industry with an advanced approach to lithium batteries."

Interested in learning more about BSLBATT lithium-ion batteries and why they are so far removed from traditional solutions and their cloud platforms? Contact a BSLBATT energy expert today.

About BSLBATT

Founded in 2012, BSLBATT is an innovative high-tech company that designs and manufactures smart lithium-ion batteries (up to 50% more efficient than similar products on the market) for industrial forklifts used in the warehousing and distribution industry. The company's mission is to lead customers to clean, safe and innovative lithium technology platforms. BSLBATT offers a range of high-quality lithium-ion battery packs with UL2580, IEC, CE and UN38.3 certifications, including proprietary Battery Management System (BMS) and cloud platform technologies, providing customers with better performance, lower cost of ownership and greener solutions than traditional lead-acid and propane batteries in many usage scenarios. Lithium-ion battery packs reduce CO2 emissions and help improve fleet sustainability and ESG metrics. For more information about BSLBATT, visit lithiumforkliftbattery.com.