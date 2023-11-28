TJC acquires fast-growing Dutch maritime spare parts logistics firm

Private equity firm TJC (formerly known as The Jordan Company) has agreed to acquire Global Transport Solutions (GTS), a Dutch maritime spare parts logistics firm that has been growing quickly through its own mergers and acquisitions in recent years.



Operating under the brands Marinetrans and Best Global Logistics, GTS has a robust geographical presence across all continents, the firm said. Earlier in 2023, GTS acquired its fellow Dutch marine logistics company Ship Spares Logistics (SSL), marking its seventh takeover since 2020.

According to GTS, the latest acquisition reinforces its dedication to its clients and staff, will bring enhanced capabilities and resources to provide greater value to its customers, and will enable GTS employees to gain broader opportunities for professional advancement and skill development.



“What I’m excited about is that TJC has a very strong track record of investing in logistics and supply chain companies, and in helping them grow their organizations sustainably. It’s a perfect fit for GTS and our staff as we switch gears into our next growth phase,” Vegard Prytz, co-CEO at GTS, said in a release.



Terms of the deal were not disclosed.



In other recent deals in the logistics sector, TJC in 2022 bought four construction-oriented business units from supply chain technology provider Trimble Inc. And in 2021, TJC acquired the freight broker and third-party logistics provider (3PL) Echo Global Logistics Inc. as well as an ownership stake in the freight forwarder AIT Worldwide Logistics.























